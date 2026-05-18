Sky Secure Win over Lynx 86-79, Finish Road Trip at 3-1

Published on May 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky defeated the Minnesota Lynx 86-79 inside Target Center on Sunday, May 17. The Sky concluded their four-game road stretch with a 3-1 record and now head home for a four-game home stand. The Sky are also now 3-1 against the Western Conference and 20-30 against the Lynx all time.

The Sky had five players in double figures in tonight's matchup. Rookie Gabriela Jaquez propelled the Sky with a career-high 20 points and eight rebounds. She shot 6 for 11 from the field and added one steal and one assist in 32 minutes. Jaquez scored a clutch three-pointer in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to extend the Sky's lead. Out of qualifying rookies, Jaquez ranks fourth in points per game (12.5) and second in rebounds per game (5.8).

Natasha Cloud got her first start for the Sky and stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Kamilla Cardoso recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds and also led the team with three blocks.

To round the starters, Jacy Sheldon finished the night scoring 10 points, four steals, two assists and one rebound. Sheldon averages 3.0 stocks per game and is fourth in the league in steals per game at 2.0.

Coming off the bench, Minnesota native Rachel Banham scored 13 points and one rebound, knocking down five of her 12 field goal attempts. Rookie Aicha Coulibaly added eight points, two steals, one assist and one rebound off the bench.

The Lynx saw four players in double-figures in tonight's game. Kayla McBride led Minnesota, scoring 20 points, seven rebounds, four steals, one block and an assist. Natasha Howard recorded 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 29 minutes for the Lynx. Courtney Williams notched 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. To round out the Lynx, Rookie Olivia Miles scored 13 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Other highlights include:

Natasha Cloud recorded her 1,000th career field goal

The Sky showed excellent fight once again, coming from behind and leading by as much as 11 points

NEXT UP: The Sky return home to play the Dallas Wings inside Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, May 20 which opens a four-game home stand after opening the regular season with four games on the road.

Chicago went 3-0 against Dallas last season and lead the all time series 31-26.

The Wings are now 1-2 on the season after a close loss to the Lynx on Thursday, May 14. Paige Bueckers led Dallas, recording 27 points, shooting 7 for 13 from the field, while adding three rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes. Bueckers is averaging 20.7 points and connecting on 54.5% of her three so far this season. Maddy Siegrist scored 17 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Odyssey Sims notched 11 points, three assists, two steals and one rebound in Thursday's matchup. No.1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, Azzi Fudd finished with eight points, one rebound and a block.

KEY RUNS:

The Sky went on a 9-0 run from 9:49 to 9:13 in the second quarter

The Lynx went on a 12-4 run from 1:08 in the third quarter to 8:40 in the fourth quarter

The Sky outscored the Lynx 47-34 in the second and third quarters combined

Chicago went on a 8-0 run from 7:07 to 5:46 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sky notched three blocks in the first quarter

Chicago's bench outscored Minnesota's 28-10

Both teams combined for 29 turnovers

Both teams combined for 40 points in the paint

Minnesota scored 15 points on Chicago's 14 turnovers

The Sky outscored the Lynx in fast-break points 12-9

Chicago held Minnesota to only 16 points in the second quarter

Chicago's biggest lead was 11 points

There were six lead changes and seven ties

CHICAGO NOTES:

Natasha Cloud accounted for 14 of the Sky's 16 points in the second quarter (six points, eight points created from assists)

Cloud accounted for nine of Chicago's 23 points in the fourth quarter (five points, four points created from assists)

Rachel Banham scored six of Chicago's 23 points in the third quarter

Gabriela Jaquez accounted for seven of the Sky's 23 points in the third quarter

Jaquez accounted for seven of Chicago's 23 points in the fourth quarter

MINNESOTA NOTES:

Natasha Howard accounted for 10 of the Lynx's 22 points in the first quarter (six points, four points created from assists)

Howard accounted for six of Minnesota's 18 points in the third quarter

Courtney Williams accounted for 10 the Lynx's 16 points in the second quarter (five points, five points created from assists)

Kayla McBride accounted for eight of Minnesota's 16 points in the second quarter

Olivia Miles accounted for seven of the Lynx's 20 points in the fourth quarter







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 17, 2026

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