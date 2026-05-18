Postgame Notes: MIN vs CHI (5.17.26)

Published on May 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Chicago Sky (3-1) 86, Minnesota Lynx (2-2) 79

May 17, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Kayla McBride posted a game-high tying 20 points, along with seven rebounds, four steals, one block and an assist. Her three-point basket at 9:07 in the fourth quarter placed her sixth all-time in WNBA records for made three-pointers (728), passing Katie Douglas (727).

Courtney Williams added 17 points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc, also posting five rebounds and three assists. Tonight marked Williams' 79th career game posting 15+ points and 5+ boards.

Natasha Howard recorded 17 points on 8-of-15 (53.3%) shooting from the floor, along with nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Howard's performance marked the 11th 15+point, 5+ rebound and 5+ assist game of her career.

Olivia Miles totaled 13 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists and a blocked shot in tonight's contest. Miles becomes the first Lynx rookie to have a 10+ point and 4+ steal game since Diamond Miller did so on July 1, 2023.

Team Notes

As a team, Minnesota totaled 35 rebounds, 20 assists and 10 steals, marking the 42nd game in franchise history posting 35+ rebounds, 20+ assists and 10+ steals.

The Lynx finished the night with 20 assists, currently ranking fifth overall in league standings in assists per game (20.0).

Minnesota stands third in the league in steals per game (7.8), after posting 10 steals in tonight's contest.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 17, 2026

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