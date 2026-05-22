Postgame Notes: MIN vs TOR (5.21.26)

Published on May 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minnesota Lynx 100 (3-2) Toronto Tempo 72 (3-3)

May 21, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

In her 300th career start, Courtney Williams scored 15 points, grabbed eight boards and dished out three assists, marking her second 15+ point, 5+ rebound game of the season and her 80th such career game.

With her assist at 5:35 in the second quarter, Williams moved to 17th all-time on the WNBA assist leaderboard (1,385), passing Temeka Johnson (1,382).

Olivia Miles posted 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor, along with five assists, four rebounds, one steal and a blocked shot. Miles has now scored in double figures in five straight games to start the season, the longest streak by a Lynx rookie since Seimone Augustus in 2006.

Maya Caldwell scored a team-high 16 points in 21:36 off the bench, shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 4-of-7 (57.1%) from beyond the arc, marking the fifth 15+ point game of her career.

Team Notes

Minnesota kept Toronto to just 24-of-71 (33.8%) from the floor tonight. The Lynx are now 175-9 since 2010 when keeping opponents to under 40% from the field.

The Lynx outrebounded the Tempo, 46-25, marking the 14th time in franchise history (regular season and postseason) Minnesota has held a 20+ rebound advantage, and the first time at Target Center since Aug. 23, 2024, vs. Las Vegas.

Tonight marks the 40th time Minnesota has totaled 100+ points (regular and postseason). The Lynx are now 38-2 overall in 100+ point games, winning the last 32 since a 112-105 loss to Phoenix at Target Center on July 13, 2011.

The contest marks the 59th game all-time (regular and postseason) in which the Lynx have shot 55%+ from the field and the 100th time they've held an opponent below 35% from the floor. Minnesota holds a 64-2 record since 2006 when keeping opponents below 35%.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 22, 2026

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