Postgame Notes: MIN vs TOR (5.21.26)
Published on May 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
Minnesota Lynx 100 (3-2) Toronto Tempo 72 (3-3)
May 21, 2026
Lynx notes
Player Notes
In her 300th career start, Courtney Williams scored 15 points, grabbed eight boards and dished out three assists, marking her second 15+ point, 5+ rebound game of the season and her 80th such career game.
With her assist at 5:35 in the second quarter, Williams moved to 17th all-time on the WNBA assist leaderboard (1,385), passing Temeka Johnson (1,382).
Olivia Miles posted 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor, along with five assists, four rebounds, one steal and a blocked shot. Miles has now scored in double figures in five straight games to start the season, the longest streak by a Lynx rookie since Seimone Augustus in 2006.
Maya Caldwell scored a team-high 16 points in 21:36 off the bench, shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 4-of-7 (57.1%) from beyond the arc, marking the fifth 15+ point game of her career.
Team Notes
Minnesota kept Toronto to just 24-of-71 (33.8%) from the floor tonight. The Lynx are now 175-9 since 2010 when keeping opponents to under 40% from the field.
The Lynx outrebounded the Tempo, 46-25, marking the 14th time in franchise history (regular season and postseason) Minnesota has held a 20+ rebound advantage, and the first time at Target Center since Aug. 23, 2024, vs. Las Vegas.
Tonight marks the 40th time Minnesota has totaled 100+ points (regular and postseason). The Lynx are now 38-2 overall in 100+ point games, winning the last 32 since a 112-105 loss to Phoenix at Target Center on July 13, 2011.
The contest marks the 59th game all-time (regular and postseason) in which the Lynx have shot 55%+ from the field and the 100th time they've held an opponent below 35% from the floor. Minnesota holds a 64-2 record since 2006 when keeping opponents below 35%.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 22, 2026
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- Postgame Notes: MIN vs TOR (5.21.26) - Minnesota Lynx
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