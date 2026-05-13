Minnesota Lynx Announce Partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water
Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced a new partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water by National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ), marking the first year of a collaboration that brings together two brands committed to excellence, community engagement and delivering memorable experiences for fans across the region.
"We are thrilled about this meaningful partnership with LaCroix, centered around connections to our fans and community," said Lynx President of Business Operations Carley Knox. "The partnership focuses on creating engaging experiences throughout the season, while continuing to shine a spotlight on the excitement surrounding Lynx basketball."
Through the partnership, LaCroix and the Lynx will work together on initiatives that engage fans, support athletes and celebrate the continued growth of women's basketball. Teaming up with one of the league's most successful franchises, LaCroix joins Minnesota in championing the momentum of women's sports and strengthening connections with the Twin Cities community.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2026
- Preview: Sky to Take on 2-0 Valkyries in Second Game of Road Trip - Chicago Sky
- Atlanta Dream Sign Amy Okonkwu to Developmental Contract - Atlanta Dream
- Minnesota Lynx Announce Partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water - Minnesota Lynx
- ESPN Networks Delivered Second Most-Watched WNBA Regular-Season Game Ever with Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever on May 9 - WNBA
- Lynx Hold on at Phoenix - Minnesota Lynx
- Liberty Suffer First Loss at Portland - New York Liberty
- Dream Starts the Season 2-0 with a Win in Dallas - Atlanta Dream
- Dream Tops Dallas on the Road - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.