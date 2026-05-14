Seattle Storm Postgame Notes at Toronto Tempo 5/13

Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







GAME ASSETS, PHOTOS & PRESS CONFERENCES: 5.13 @ TOR

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL HIGH PTS HIGH REB HIGH AST

SEATTLE 22 23 17 11 73 D. Malonga (21) D. Malonga (7) J. Melbourne (6)

TORONTO 27 17 23 19 86 M. Mabrey (26) Conde, Sykes (8) Allemand, Sykes (6)

STORY OF THE GAME: The Storm shot 50% from the field, including 40% from beyond the arc and 100% from the free throw line during the opening frame as Dominique Malonga and Stefanie Dolson accounted for 16 of the team's 22 first quarter points. In the first half alone, the Storm racked up 11 assists on 17 made field goals, and Seattle went into halftime with a one-point lead after trailing by as many as six during the second quarter. The Storm continued to dominate in the key during the third quarter and notched 12 points in the paint. Toronto fought back in the fourth and took the 86-73 win.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

The Storm tallied a season-high 38 points in the paint, which accounted for 52% of the team's total scoring.

Seattle's 46.6% shooting from the field and 18 assists mark the best shooting percentage and the most assists in a game so far this season.

STORM HIGHLIGHTS

Dominique Malonga led the Storm with 21 points, notching nine in the first quarter. She finished the night shooting 47.4% (9-for-19) shooting from the field, including 2-for-3 from the three-point line, and added seven rebounds, one steal and one block.

Stefanie Dolson recorded her first double-digit scoring game in a Storm uniform as she went 75% (6-for-8) from the field to drop 16 points. She added three rebounds and two blocks.

Jade Melbourne notched her third straight double-digit scoring game of the season, adding 14 points on 55.6% (5-for-9) shooting from the field. She finished with a team-high six assists and three steals.

TEMPO HIGHLIGHTS

Marine Mabrey led Toronto with 26 points. Brittney Sykes added 18 and María Conde put in 16.

UP NEXT: The Storm finishes its three-game road trip with a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Indiana Fever. Tipoff is at 3 p.m. PT and will be broadcast nationally on Peacock and locally on KOMO and CW Seattle. The game is also available to stream on Prime for users in Washington state.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.