Atlanta Dream Sign Amy Okonkwu to Developmental Contract

Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream has signed forward Amy Okonkwu to a developmental contract, the organization announced today.

Okonkwo most recently attended training camp with the Dallas Wings after signing a training camp contract ahead of the 2026 season. She also appeared in eight games with Dallas during the 2025 WNBA season, averaging 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting over 60 percent from the field. Okonkwo recorded a career-high 20 points against Phoenix on Sept. 11, 2025, and became the first undrafted player since 2000 to average 10 or more points while shooting 60 percent or better through her first two WNBA games.

Internationally, Okonkwo has starred for the Nigerian National Team, earning back-to-back FIBA Women's AfroBasket MVP honors in 2023 and 2025 while helping Nigeria capture consecutive gold medals. Collegiately, she played at USC before finishing her career at TCU, where she earned 2018 Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year honors.







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