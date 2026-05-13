Dream Starts the Season 2-0 with a Win in Dallas

Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







The Atlanta Dream dominated Dallas defensively in the fourth quarter to roll to a 77-72 victory on Tuesday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

The Dream held the Wings to 33.3% shooting in the final quarter to turn a one-point deficit to start the period into its second consecutive road win to open the WNBA season. Atlanta limited Dallas to 38.4% shooting in the game, forcing the Wings to miss 22 of 26 3-point attempts. That defense helped offset the Dream's 37.7% shooting.

It was the second consecutive game in which the Dream overcame a slow start to rally for a win after they came back from 17 points to defeat Minnesota.

"We haven't shot the ball well in either game, and we're still working out some things, just like everybody else, but showing a lot of toughness down the stretch in both games," Dream Head Coach Karl Smesko said. "They just pulled together, made the plays when they needed to. And you know, that's a big step forward for us."

Allisha Gray scored 26 points, including 4-of-9 3-pointers, to lead Atlanta. Jordin Canada added 19 points, nine from 3-pointers, and Angel Reese posted her second consecutive double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds, eight on offense. Rhyne Howard added 14 points.

The Dream trailed by nine in the second quarter and three at halftime but used a 9-0 run, capped by two free throws by Gray, to build a six-point lead with 6:31 remaining in the third quarter.

"My teammates set me up in good spots for me to be able to get to my spots and hit my shots," Gray said. "And I just started out aggressive tonight."

The Wings, led by Arike Ogunbowale, fought back to take a 59-58 lead to start the fourth quarter.

That's when the Dream increased its defensive intensity. Atlanta limited Dallas to one shot on each of its first four possessions.

"We wanted to make sure that we didn't give up any second shots and that they didn't get their transition game going," Smesko said. "We wanted to make them play in the half court. I thought our defensive effort and communication was outstanding for most of the game. I thought in the fourth quarter we forced some tough shots, and everybody was contributing on the boards."

That defense turned into offense.

Gray hit two 3-pointers, one from the right wing and one from the left, and Canada added a layup to turn the Dream's one-point gap into a six-point lead with 8:05 left.

The Dream's lead was cut to 3 on a pull-up jumper by Ogunbowale with 7:23 left.

A layup by Gray and a 3-pointer by Canada pushed the lead back to seven with 3:36 remaining and secured the victory.

"Allisha had a really good run to help get us separated a little bit, but everybody contributed, and it's a great team win," Smesko said.

The Dream will host the defending champion Las Vegas Aces on Sunday at State Farm Arena. The game time is 1:30 p.m.

"I just know with the Aces being such a great team, we can't have those slow starts," Gray said. "They'll definitely take advantage of it. So I think the biggest thing is just going back, watching film, just being a little nitpicky on the small things that we messed up, so we can be prepared to face the Aces."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.