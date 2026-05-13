Dream Tops Dallas on the Road

Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA DREAM [2-0] vs. DALLAS WINGS [1-1]

Game 2 | May 12, 2026 | College Park Center, TX

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 19 19 20 19 77

Dallas 21 20 18 13 72

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Dallas

Points Gray (26) Ogunbowale (20)

Rebounds Reese (16) Shepard (8)

Assists Canada (5) Sims (4)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese. The record with this starting five is currently 2-0.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Dallas Wings is now 30-20 overall and 12-13 on the road.

The Dream's current record for the 2026 season is 2-0 following the back-to-back victories over the Minnesota Lynx and Dallas Wings.

Gray and Reese kicked things off with back-to-back blocks to start the game.

Following her first made field goal of the night, Te-Hina Paopao has made 100 career field goals.

Indya Nivar saw her first WNBA and Atlanta Dream minutes.

Isobel Borlase hit a big three upon entering the game in her second WNBA appearance, scoring her first WNBA points.

Gray recorded her 1000th career defensive rebound.

Reese earned her second consecutive double-double finishing the night with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

The Atlanta Dream shot 94% (16-17) from the free throw line with Howard finishing a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line.

Gray recorded her second consecutive 24+ point game with 26 total points.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Gray: 26 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block. Gray had another incredible performance and her second consecutive 20+ point game and led the Dream in points.

Canada: 19 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals. Canada exploded offensively hitting shots from everywhere ending the night with 19 points. She led the Dream in assists.

Howard: 14 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds. Howard shot a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line.

Reese: 12 points, 2 assists, 16 Rebounds. Reese ended the night with her second consecutive double-double and led the Dream in rebounds.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2026

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