Lynx Hold on at Phoenix

Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minnesota Lynx (1-1) 88, Phoenix Mercury (1-2) 84

May 12, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Olivia Miles made her second WNBA start, posting 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor, along with a team-high seven assists and six rebounds. With her performance tonight, Miles becomes the first rookie in WNBA history to post 30+ points and 15+ assists across their first two career games.

Natasha Howard added 14 points on 6-of-9 (66.7%) shooting from the floor, as well as a game-high 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal. Tonight marked her 57th career double-double, placing her at 26th all-time in WNBA records for career double-doubles.

Nia Coffey ended the night totaling 13 points on 5-of-7 (71.4%) shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from three, also adding 10 rebounds and a block. Her double-double marked only the eighth of her career, and her first since May 25, 2025.

Off the bench, Emma Èechová recorded 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 from the line. She also added six rebounds, one steal and a block, becoming the youngest Lynx rookie to post 23+ points across two games since 21-year-old Maya Moore did so on June 7 and June 9 in 2011.

Team Notes

Minnesota kept Phoenix to just 26-of-71 (36.6%) from the floor and 9-of-29 (31.0%) from three tonight. The Lynx are now 174-9 all-time since 2010 when keeping opponents under 40% from the field.

Six Lynx players, Howard (14), Kayla McBride (14), Coffey (13), Miles (13), Èechová (11) and Courtney Williams (11), scored in double figures tonight for the first time since playing the Aces on July 9, 2023.

Minnesota finished the game with 43 rebounds and 20 assists, marking the 75th 40+ rebound and 20+ assist game in franchise history.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2026

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