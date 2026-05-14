WNBA and NBA Approve Sale of Connecticut Sun to Tilman J. Fertitta; Team to Relocate to Houston in 2027

Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA and NBA Board of Governors have unanimously approved the sale and relocation of the Connecticut Sun from the Mohegan Tribe to new owner Tilman J. Fertitta, the league announced today.

Mohegan Sun Arena will remain the home of the Sun for the 2026 WNBA season. During this season, the Sun will host two regular-season games at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut (May 30 and July 2), and return to Boston, Massachusetts for a matchup at TD Garden (August 18). The team will relocate to Houston beginning with the 2027 season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2026

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