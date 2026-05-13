ESPN Networks Delivered Second Most-Watched WNBA Regular-Season Game Ever with Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever on May 9
Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release
ESPN today announced that the Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever matchup on May 9 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC averaged 2.5 million viewers, making it the second most-watched WNBA regular-season game across ESPN networks ever, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel.
Wings-Fever ranks as the third most-watched WNBA game (Regular Season & Postseason) across ESPN networks ever, trailing only Sky-Fever on Opening Weekend in 2025 on ABC (2.7 million viewers) and Fever-Sun Round 1 Game 2 on ESPN on Sept. 25, 2024 (2.54 million viewers).
Saturday's WNBA Opening Weekend doubleheader on ABC averaged 1.9 million viewers, making it the second most-watched WNBA Opening Weekend across ESPN networks ever.
WNBA Countdown at 12:30 p.m. ET averaged 956,000 viewers, up 19% versus last year's season debut episode and up 40% versus last season's regular-season average on ABC. Additionally, the WNBA Countdown telecast between games averaged 1.5 million viewers from 3:23-3:48 p.m. ET.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 13, 2026
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- Atlanta Dream Sign Amy Okonkwu to Developmental Contract - Atlanta Dream
- Minnesota Lynx Announce Partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water - Minnesota Lynx
- ESPN Networks Delivered Second Most-Watched WNBA Regular-Season Game Ever with Dallas Wings vs Indiana Fever on May 9 - WNBA
- Lynx Hold on at Phoenix - Minnesota Lynx
- Liberty Suffer First Loss at Portland - New York Liberty
- Dream Starts the Season 2-0 with a Win in Dallas - Atlanta Dream
- Dream Tops Dallas on the Road - Atlanta Dream
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