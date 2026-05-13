Preview: Sky to Take on 2-0 Valkyries in Second Game of Road Trip

Published on May 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







One game removed from playing in one of the league's loudest environments in Portland, the Sky are heading to another when they take on the Golden State Valkyries on the road in San Francisco. Chicago plays Golden State on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. PT, and the game will be aired on The U.

The Valkyries are led by coach Natalie Nakase, under whom they made the playoffs as an expansion team last year. They're off to a 2-0 start despite missing Iliana Rupert and then Cecilia Zandalasini and Tiffany Hayes playing just one game.

In their 2-0 start, the Valks posted double-digit victories over Seattle and Phoenix. Janelle Salaün is fourth on the team in minutes but leads the team in scoring with a 20.5 point average while shooting 56.3% on 8.0 three-point attempts.

Veronica Burton, fresh off winning Most Improved Player last year, averages 14.5 points, 9.0 assists and 2.5 steals in her first two games. She has only one turnover in two games to 18 assists.

The Valkyries also roster two 2025 All-Stars, returner Kayla Thornton and new signee Gabby Williams. In her first two games, Thornton is averaging 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 42.9% from her 7.0 three-point attempts. Williams is at 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals in her two games.

Despite the fact that Golden State's two tallest rotational players are 6-foot-3 bigs Kiah Stokes and Laeticia Amihere, the Valkyries are still atop the defensive echelon of the league. One year removed from allowing the fewest points in the WNBA, Golden State ranks top two in that same category this season. The Valkyries' have a top-tier perimeter presence that will be sure to pressure three-point attempts and seal off the paint against a Sky team that took 53 two-point shots and connected on 35.3% of their threes in the first game.

The Sky obtained experience in a loud opposing environment after playing in Portland in the opener, helping prepare the squad.

Golden State is one of just two 2-0 teams entering Wednesday's matchup, providing an early test for a Sky team fresh off setting records in Portland.







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