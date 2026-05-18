Chicago Sky Announce StubHub as Official Ticket Resale Marketplace

Published on May 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky today announced a multi-year partnership with StubHub as the Official Open Distribution Partner and Official Ticket Resale Marketplace of the Chicago Sky.

"StubHub is a particularly exciting partner for the Sky, offering fans greater flexibility and accessibility to attend Sky games" Alex Teodosi, Chicago Sky Vice President of Corporate Partnerships said. "We are proud to partner with StubHub to streamline the fan experience and maximize their seating options, while exploring new collaborations across Skytown."

Through the partnership, Sky fans gain access to StubHub's global marketplace and ticketing tools, expanding the ways they can find, buy, and attend games at Wintrust Arena. For StubHub, the Sky represent a milestone in the company's deepening commitment to women's sports and a foundation for continued investment across the WNBA.

"The Chicago Sky have built one of the most passionate fanbases in the WNBA," said Manny Lorras, Global Head of Basketball & Hockey Partnerships at StubHub. We're now able to give those fans more ways to get to games, and StubHub gets a front-row seat to one of the most exciting teams in women's basketball."

StubHub branding will feature throughout Wintrust Arena, including via digital floor logos. Additionally, StubHub will hold sponsorship placement through ads on the Sky website and mobile app and will maintain a presence in Sky newsletters. The Chicago Sky's broadcast presence will also be elevated by StubHub.

Beyond these activations, StubHub will leverage the Sky's brand IP, growing awareness in the overarching team schedule and moments elevating the team. The Sky's busy free agency paired with StubHub's community and women's sports investments, helps fans get more access to tickets and grow the fanbase.

StubHub's investment in women's sports extends beyond the Sky. HerSportsHub, StubHub's dedicated platform for women's sports, spotlights live events through real-time ticket availability and audience data, giving fans a direct path to the moments that matter.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 18, 2026

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