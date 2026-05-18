Game Preview: Valkyries at Fever - 5/22/26

Published on May 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries visit the Indiana Fever on Friday night in the second night of a back-to-back. This will be the first of three back-to-back sets that the Valkyries have this season.

The two teams met three times in 2025, with the Valkyries sweeping the season series.

Valkyries at Fever

Friday, May 22 | Tipoff: 4:30 p.m.

WATCH: ION

LISTEN: The Audacy App

3-POINT SHOOTING

After leading the WNBA in 3-point attempts during the Valkyries inaugural season with 29.9 attempts per game, the Valkyries have once again continue to shoot threes at a league-high pace.

The Valks average 32.0 3-point attempts per game, the most in the WNBA, and have shot at a 36.5 percent clip, the third highest in the league. 42.2 percent of the Valkyries' points this season have come from threes, leading the WNBA.

Three Valkyries rank in the top 11 in 3-point field goals per game: Janelle Salaün, Gabby Williams and Kayla Thornton.

Janelle Salaün currently ranks tried for second in the league in 3-point makes per game, and is the only player in the league to shoot over 42 percent on at least 5.5 attempts per game, shooting incredibly efficient 50 percent from three this season.

Gabby Williams, who averaged a career-high 1.1 3-point makes per game in 2025, is on pace to shatter that record. Williams has averaged 2.7 threes per game to open the 2026 campaign and is making a career-high 40 percent of her attempts.

GAME STATUS REPORT

GSV: TBD

IND: TBD

INDIANA SCOUTING REPORT

The Indiana Fever offense has been led by the trio of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. Clark and Mitchell are the only pair in the WNBA to both average over 20 points per game. Clark is also averaging a league-high 9 assists per game. The Fever have opened the season playing a very fast-paced brand of basketball and have played some of the highest scoring games of the season. When teams score 100 points this season, they have a 7-2 record, with both losses belonging to the Fever. They rank second in pace (101.67), second in offensive rating and points per game, but rank 12th in opponent points per game and ninth in defensive rating.

Aliyah Boston, who had started all 127 games in her 3-plus seasons, missed her first career game on Sunday due to a leg injury. She is currently listed with a day-to-day injury status.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 18, 2026

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