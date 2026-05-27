Valkyries Fan Guide: June 2026

Published on May 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Valkyries have a packed month of June with eight of their 12 games this month in Ballhalla, half of which are Commissioner's Cup matchups. Following a hefty slate of Commissioner's Cup games against the best of the West, the Valkyries end June against two potent Eastern Conference squads - the Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty - each loaded with three multi-time All-Stars. Five 2025 All-WNBA team members are slated to grace the Chase Center court this month including Paige Bueckers, Sabrina Ionescu, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier and Allisha Gray.

Golden State's first-ever draft pick Justė Jocytė debuted towards the end of May and the 6'2 southpaw forward brings a versatile skillset as a both a scorer and playmaker with seven years of professional basketball experience despite being just 20 years old. Valkyries fans can follow the early stages of her WNBA journey as she continues her rookie campaign.

LEITE A FAMILIAR FACE OF ANOTHER EXPANSION FRANCHISE

Carla Leite spent her rookie season as a dynamic combo guard for the Valkyries' inaugural campaign. After being selected by the Portland Fire in the expansion draft, Leite is now leading another expansion franchise in Year 2. She is the team's leading scorer and facilitator, averaging 15.6 points and 4.2 assists in 22.4 minutes per contest. June 2 is slated to mark her first game against her former team and the Valkyries' first matchup against a 2026 expansion franchise. The Fire drew a lot of inspiration from the Valkyries' franchise-building, led by General Manager Vanja Černivec, who previously served as Golden State's Vice President of Basketball Operations. »Buy Tickets

COMMISSIONER'S CUP

The Valkyries' June 2 matchup against the Portland Fire marks the beginning of the Commissioner's Cup, the WNBA's in-season tournament. Golden State will face each Western Conference team as part of the regular season play and the team that finishes with the best record in the conference will face the winningest Eastern Conference team in the championship game. Whichever team wins the conference will receive a cash prize. In addition to the Fire, the Valkyries will host the Phoenix Mercury, Los Angeles Sparks, Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx as part of Commissioner's Cup play.

BACK-TO-BACK FIRST OVERALL PICK DUO BUECKERS AND FUDD

The Dallas Wings selected first overall in the last two drafts, giving them their backcourt of the future in Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. Bueckers won the Rookie of the Year, made her first All-Star and All-WNBA team and ranked fifth in the league in scoring in her first season. Fudd, who also shared the backcourt with Bueckers in college at UCONN, is one of seven rookies averaging double figures and leads the pack in made 3-pointers per game (1.7 3PM). »Buy Tickets

REESE BRINGS THE DREAM TO BALLHALLA

Tied with Valkyries' forward Gabby Williams, WNBA GMs predicted newly acquired Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese to be the most impactful offseason addition. Reese is one of the league's most popular players and has been the WNBA's best rebounder since she entered the league in 2024. Led by Reese, the Dream have been the best rebounding and defensive team. Atlanta's core features four double-digit scorers, three-time All-Star Alliha Gray, three-time All-Star Rhyne Howard, two-time All-Star Angel Reese and two-time All-Defensive guard Jordin Canada. The Valkyries have two consecutive home matchups against the Dream on June 24 and 26. »Buy Tickets

THEME NIGHT GIVEAWAYS

June 2 vs. Portland Fire: The first 10,000 fans in attendance for the Valkyries' Commissioner's Cup opener will receive Valkyries Sunglasses, presented by Coinbase. »Buy Tickets

June 9 vs. Phoenix Mercury: All fans in attendance will receive a Valkyries 'This is Ballhalla' T-Shirt, presented by Kaiser Permanente. »Buy Tickets

MORE NOTABLES:

Golden State will play eight home games this month, including three straight from June 15-19 and a doubleheader against the Atlanta Dream on June 24 and 26.

The Valkyries have nine National TV games this month, three on ION (June 12 @ Storm, June 19 vs. Lynx, June 26 vs. Dream), one on Amazon Prime Video (June 4 @ Lynx), one on ABC (June 6 @ Aces), one on Peacock (June 15 vs. Sparks), one on CBS/Paramount+ (June 21 @ Aces), one on ESPN (June 28 vs. Liberty) and one on USA Network (June 24 vs. Dream)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 27, 2026

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