Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center Mural Design Underway

Published on May 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Indianapolis - The Indy Arts Council, in partnership with Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Indiana Fever, is seeking community input as part of the process to select an artist to create a hand-painted mural that will adorn the north exterior wall of the new Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center. The public survey will be open through June 14.

The 40-foot-tall mural will convey the excitement and high skill level of women's professional basketball. The selected design will provide a strong visual anchor to the north-facing wall of the facility, and will create a new landmark for downtown Indianapolis, looking south from the City-County Building and the Julia M. Carson Transit Center. The mural will not include player portraits or the Fever logo, but will give a nod to Fever team uniforms and colors.

"As we look ahead to the opening of the Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center, this mural will become a defining feature of the space and a powerful expression of who we are as a team," said Indiana Fever Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Amber Cox. "It's important to us that the community has a voice in shaping something that will inspire players, fans, and the next generation."

Meet the finalist artists:

Alex Ann Allen (South Bend) Alex Ann Allen is a professional traveling muralist based in South Bend, Indiana, with over seven years of full-time experience creating large-scale interior and exterior murals. Working primarily in aerosol and latex, she brings a distinct, recognizable visual style while collaborating with clients and community stakeholders to shape a cohesive theme for each project.

Siena Baldi (Indianapolis) Siena Baldi's steadfast faith in humanity leads her to create colorful, life-affirming artwork that visually communicates how everything is connected. She creates magical realism murals inspired by the world around me and morphed by my slightly unhinged imagination. Siena has worked with partners like Lowes, Make-A-Wish, MIlhaus, and Walmart.

Koda Witsken (Fishers) Koda Witsken is an accomplished artist recognized for collaborations with leading brands like Target and Starbucks, as well as engagement with major sports leagues, municipalities, and indigenous communities throughout the US. Based in the Indianapolis area, Koda's artistic journey is deeply rooted in a passion for community empowerment.

A statewide call for interested artists launched in December 2025. The selection committee reviewed 65 submissions, and three finalists were chosen and paid to create concept designs. The mural is anticipated to be painted in fall 2026, with a dedication to follow ahead of the facility's opening in spring 2027.

About Indy Arts Council Indy Arts Council is central Indiana's leading arts advocacy and services agency. Their mission is to champion arts and culture. Indy Arts Council believes every resident should experience arts and culture in a way that nourishes and inspires them. This vision of a creative life for all is central to the work they do to support artists, arts organizations, and the community.

About the Indiana Fever The Indiana Fever were announced as an expansion franchise in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) in June 1999 and began play during the 2000 season. In 2012, led by Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, the team won its first WNBA Championship. Last season, the Fever won the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship and later advanced to the 2025 WNBA Playoff Semifinals - the team's furthest postseason run since 2015.

To learn more about the Fever, purchase tickets, or join the season ticket priority waitlist, visit FeverBasketball.com. The team can also be followed across all social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 27, 2026

Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center Mural Design Underway - Indiana Fever

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