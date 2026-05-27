Kelsey Plum Earns WNBA Western Conference, AP Player of the Week Honors

Published on May 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - Four-time All-Star Kelsey Plum has been named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the period ending May 25, the league announced Wednesday. This marks Plum's fourth career Conference Player of the Week nod and the 65th time a Spark has won the award, the most of any franchise. The 5-foot-8 guard last claimed this award four seasons ago on August 1, 2022.

On Monday, Plum also received Associated Press Player of the Week honors for her first time as a Spark and fourth time overall. The lefty became the third in team annals to earn AP Player of the Week distinction, joining Candace Parker and teammate Nneka Ogwumike.

The star guard led Los Angeles to an undefeated record last week, engineering road victories against the 2025 WNBA Finals champion Las Vegas Aces and runner-up Phoenix Mercury. Over the two wins, Plum averaged 27.0 points and 8.0 assists while shooting 58.1% from the field (18-for-31), 58.8% from beyond the arc (10-for-17) and 100% from the free-throw line (8-for-8). Through May 26, the veteran leads the league this season in PPG (26.8) and 3PM per game (3.3) and is tied for fifth in APG (6.3).

In Las Vegas on Saturday, Plum scored 38 points, her most as a Spark, going 12-for-17 from the floor, 6-for-7 from deep and a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe. The performance marked the two-time WNBA champion's first game of at least 35 points, five assists and five made triples. That night, the former Washington Husky surpassed Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings for 12th all-time on the WNBA three-pointers list. Plum reached 1,000 points as a Spark in her 49th game in purple and gold, becoming the quickest to achieve the milestone. Previously, Sparks legend Lisa Leslie was the fastest to 1,000 points in team history, doing it in 57 contests.







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