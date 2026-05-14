Sparks to Honor Lisa Leslie with Crypto.com Arena Statue

Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks announced today that the organization will honor franchise icon and Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie with a statue in the iconic Star Plaza at Crypto.com Arena, recognizing her profound impact on the game of basketball, the city of Los Angeles and generations of athletes who followed.

"To be cemented in Los Angeles, the city that raised me, I couldn't be more proud to be a role model forever!" said WNBA legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie. "God has blessed me and I have truly given my all to this sport and our community. I am thankful to my coaches, teammates, incredible fans, and, most importantly, my family and friends. As the saying goes, 'The wolf is only as strong as the pack,' and I've been fortunate to have an amazing pack supporting me every step of the way."

"I've known Lisa for nearly three decades and believe that she is beyond deserving of this incredible honor. She was the driving force behind bringing back-to-back championships to the Los Angeles Sparks franchise in 2000 and 2001, and Lisa's hard work and commitment has made her one of the best to ever play the game. Lisa's legacy isn't just measured by championships and accolades, though; it's defined by the doors she opened and the standard she set for generations to come," said Earvin "Magic" Johnson. "More than an athlete, she is a pioneer, a cultural icon and a force who elevated women's basketball to new heights. This statue celebrates her excellence, her leadership and the future she helped create, and it ensures her impact will forever be part of the fabric of this city."

A cornerstone of the WNBA since its inception in 1997, Leslie becomes just the second player in league history to be honored with a statue by her franchise. The eight-time WNBA All-Star remains the Sparks' all-time leader in points, rebounds, blocks, field goals, free throws, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, Defensive Win Shares, minutes and games. She ranks second among all-time Sparks in assists, steals and Win Shares. The two-time WNBA champion also ranks in the top 15 in league history in several key categories: double-doubles and blocks (third), defensive rebounds and rebounds (sixth), offensive rebounds (ninth), scoring (13th) and field goals (14th). Leslie's eight First Team All-WNBA selections rank second all-time.

A three-time WNBA MVP and four-time Olympic gold medalist, Leslie spent her entire 12-year career with the Sparks, leading the franchise to back-to-back championships in 2001 and 2002. She was also the first player in WNBA history to dunk in a game, a watershed moment that helped redefine what was possible in women's basketball. Her No. 9 jersey was retired by the Sparks in 2010, cementing her place among the greatest players in franchise history.

The statue, created by renowned sculptors/artists Julie Rotblatt Amrany and Omri Amrany, will join the fifteen other iconic sculptures of celebrated sports superstars Wayne Gretzky, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Oscar De La Hoya, Chick Hearn, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Luc Robitaille, Shaquille O'Neal, Bob Miller, Elgin Baylor, Dustin Brown, Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant and Pat Riley.

Beyond her on-court accomplishments, Leslie has been a trailblazer and ambassador for the sport, helping grow the visibility and influence of the WNBA while inspiring the next generation of players. An icon of style and culture, she has also built a successful career in broadcasting and media, further expanding her impact on and off the court.

A ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 20, prior to the Sparks' game against the Portland Fire. Details surrounding the statue unveiling, including timing, programming and fan opportunities, will be announced at a later date.







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