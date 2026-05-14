Sun Drop to Aces, 98-69, in First of Two-Game Series

Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (0-3) dropped their third straight overall and ninth straight to the Las Vegas Aces (2-1) Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Aneesah Morrow led the Sun with another double-double, collecting 16 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Morrow also notched a career high from the free throw line, going 7-of-10, breaking her former career set of 6-of-8. Olivia Nelson-Ododa registered her first double-figure performance of the 2026 season with 14 points, going 5-of-7 from the field and 4-of-4 from the line, adding six rebounds and three assists.

After starting off with an 8-11 score, the Sun went into early foul trouble at the center position - two fouls for Raegan Beers and two fouls for Nelson-Ododa - in the first five minutes. Saniya Rivers kept the Sun within one possession with a layup and free throws, while A'ja Wilson, Chennedy Carter and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus widened Vegas' lead, putting up a 13-0 run. Morrow pulled the Sun back into the game with a 27' foot three, combining with Rivers to close the gap from 15 points down to nine points by the end of the first quarter.

Rivers, Morrow and Nelson-Ododa grabbed the Sun's first and only six points in the first half of the second frame, closely following the Aces' eight points. Gianna Kneepkens added to the Sun's tally with a layup, while Morrow neared another first half double-double, collecting 15 points and nine rebounds in 14 minutes. At the break, the Aces outpaced the Sun in paint points (32-18) and bench points (27-19).

After Nelson-Ododa's two-point bucket to open scoring for the half, the Aces got hot out of the gate, scoring six straight points. Nelson-Ododa broke the Sun's scoring drought with a three-foot jumper, followed by Diamond Miller's first three-pointer of the contest. Las Vegas made a 24-9 run in the quarter to gain a 25-point advantage. The Aces outscored the Sun 30-16 in the third quarter.

A'ja Wilson opened scoring for the final frame at the charity stripe, starting a 9-0 run to expand Las Vegas' lead to over thirty points. Nelson-Ododa hit double-figure points at the foul line, notching Connecticut's first points of the quarter. Beers chipped in with all of her seven points in the fourth quarter, and Hailey Van Lith closed scoring with a three-pointer to notch her ninth point of the match. Carter paced the Aces in the final frame with nine points and four rebounds, going 4-of-5 from the field, while Jewell Loyd added six points, both from downtown, to round out the Aces' 20-point quarter.

The Sun grabbed more second chance points off of fewer opportunities than the Aces, adding 11 points off four offensive rebounds; whereas the Aces grabbed nine points off seven offensive boards, but Las Vegas outpaced Connecticut in most other statistics, including points in the paint (58-34), points off the bench (48-36), total rebounds (46-29) and field goal efficiency (54.2%-32.9%).

Notes:

Morrow became the fifth player in Connecticut Sun history to record a double-double in less than 20 minutes of gameplay. With this double-double, Morrow also became the first person to do it twice in franchise history, achieving this in back-to-back performances.

Nelson-Ododa put up 10 points in the second half, going 4-of-5 from field goal range in the back-half of the game, balancing out Morrow's front-half 15 points.

The Sun held Wilson to only six points in the first half, all coming from the first quarter.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 69 19 18 16 16 Morrow - 16 Morrow - 11 Burke - 5

LVA 98 28 20 30 20 Carter - 27 Wilson - 11 Young, Gray - 6

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun host the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, May 15, for the second game of a two-game stint at 7:30 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 14, 2026

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