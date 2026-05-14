Connecticut Sun Activate Nell Angloma
Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization is activating forward Nell Angloma, who the Sun picked 11th overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft. Angloma was previously on a contract suspension due to overseas obligations and will now join the Sun.
In a related move, the organization announced that it has waived guard Shey Peddy.
Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.
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