Connecticut Sun Activate Nell Angloma

Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization is activating forward Nell Angloma, who the Sun picked 11th overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft. Angloma was previously on a contract suspension due to overseas obligations and will now join the Sun.

In a related move, the organization announced that it has waived guard Shey Peddy.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 14, 2026

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