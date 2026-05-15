Wings Fall in Tight Battle with Minnesota

Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings (1-2) fell to Western Conference foe Minnesota Lynx (2-1) at home, 90-86, on Thursday night.

Paige Bueckers led Dallas with a season-high 27 points, three rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes of action. She dished seven of her eight assists in the first half, which is a career best in assists in a single half. The outing also marks her eighth straight game with at least 15 points and two assists, which is currently the longest active streak in the WNBA.

Maddy Siegrist added a season-high 17 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in 16 minutes off the bench in the effort. She scored all 17 points in the first half, marking a new career-high for points in a single half. With seven field goals in the game, she also eclipsed 300 career field goals made.

Odyssey Sims rounded out the Wings' double-digits scorers with 11 points, one rebound, three assists and two steals. Rookie guard Azzi Fudd contributed a career-high eight points, one rebound, one steal and one block in 19 minutes of play in her first game in front of a home crowd. She also finished a team-best +11 in the game.

The Wings shot 46.3% (31/67), while the Lynx finished 60.3% (35/58) shooting on the night. The Lynx join the Aces as just the second team this season to shoot over 60% in a game. Minnesota outrebounded Dallas, 31-26, while Dallas held the advantage in assists, 22-20. The Wings dished out 16 assists in the first half of action, matching their season-high for most dimes in a half.

18 of Minnesota's points came from second-chance opportunities compared to Dallas's nine second-chance points. The Lynx also controlled the paint (48-40), but the Wings won the battle on the fast break, 12-9, and from the bench, 29-4.

The Dallas Wings close out their three-game homestand on Monday evening, hosting the Washington Mystics at 7 p.m. CT at College Park Center. The game will air locally on KFAA and stream on Peacock.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Minnesota Howard (26) McBride/Coffey (8) Miles (6)

Dallas Bueckers (27) Shepard (6) Bueckers (8)

First Quarter: Dallas 28, Minnesota 18

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Odyssey Sims, Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Jessica Shepard and Alanna Smith in their third game of the regular season. Bueckers was responsible for nine of the first 11 Dallas points, knocking down all three shots for seven points and dishing out an assist to a cutting Shepard. The Bueckers-led run forced a Minnesota timeout at 5:48, with Dallas leading by five, 11-6.

Azzi Fudd checked into the game at 4:15 remaining in the first stanza and recorded her first basket in front of the home crowd at 3:27 with a cutting layup. The layup was a part of an 11-2 Dallas run that saw their lead grow to 10 points, 22-12. Maddy Siegrist led scorers with 10 points in the first frame, draining all five of her shot attempts, and sending the Wings into the second quarter with a 28-18 lead.

Second Quarter: Dallas 20, Minnesota 22

Minnesota opened the second quarter on a 9-6 spurt to close Dallas's lead to seven, 34-27, with 5:27 to go in the half. Sims, Ogunbowale and Aziaha James accounted for two points apiece to open the quarter for the Wings. The Lynx were able to close the gap to as close as two, 34-32, before Fudd was able to halt their momentum with a shot just inside the three-point line at the 4:13 mark in the second. A 12-8 run from the Wings in the final four minutes of the first half gave them a 48-40 lead heading into the locker room.

Siegrist led all scorers with 17 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in the first half. Her 17 points marked a new career-high in points in a single half. The Wings dished out 16 first-half assists, matching their season-high for most dimes in a half. Bueckers accounted for seven of those 16 assists, giving her a new career-high in assists in a half of action.

Third Quarter: Dallas 22, Minnesota 28

Both teams notched six points to open the second half, with Bueckers accounting for all six of Dallas's points in the first minutes of the third, 54-46. Minnesota then scored nine unanswered to take a 55-54 lead with 5:24 to play in the quarter. Dallas responded on a 6-0 run of their own to regain a five-point advantage, 60-55, behind two points apiece from Bueckers, Fudd and Smith. The Lynx held a 68-67 lead with 1.9 seconds to play in the third, but Sims nailed a last second three-point runner to give the Wings the 70-68 advantage heading into the fourth. Bueckers scored 12 of her 27 points in the third quarter to pace Dallas.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 16, Minnesota 22

A 9-6 start to the fourth by the Wings gave them a 79-74 lead with 5:44 to play in the game. Dallas held a four-point advantage, 83-79, with 3:26 to go in the fourth, but a 6-2 run from Minnesota tied the game, 85-85, with 1:18 remaining. A running layup from Sims was off the mark with 59 seconds to play and the Lynx converted on the other end on a basket from Natasha Howard, giving them an 87-85 lead, with 51 seconds on the clock.

The Wings weren't able to directly respond, as a seven-foot jumper was off the mark from Sims with 27.6 seconds to play. Kayla McBride made one of two free-throws on the other end to extend the Lynx's advantage to three, 88-85. Paige Bueckers was fouled with 12.9 seconds left, but made just one of two free-throw attempts to cut the deficit to 88-86, but McBride nailed a pair of free-throws on the other side to push Minnesota's lead back up to four, 90-86, for good.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 14, 2026

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