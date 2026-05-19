Wings Even Record after Pulling away from Washington

Published on May 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Tonight the Dallas Wings (2-2) defeated the Washington Mystics (2-2), 92-69, for their first home-victory of the season at a sold-out College Park Center. Five players scored in double-digits for the Wings as they enjoyed the 23-point win to close out the three-game homestand.

Paige Bueckers led the way for the Wings, notching 18 points, three rebounds and a team-high seven assists. The outing marks her ninth straight game with at least 15 points and two assists, the longest active streak in the WNBA. Bueckers finished 4/5 from beyond the arc in the win, a season-high for three-point field goals made.

Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points, three assists and a season-high three steals, while Jessica Shepard recorded a double-double with 12 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists. Shepard's 16 rebounds ties Angel Reese for most in a single game this season. The double-double marks her first of the season and 20th of her career. She is also just one of six players in WNBA history to record a stat line of at least 12 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and zero turnovers.

Rookie Azzi Fudd finished the night with a career-high in scoring. She notched 12 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench. Maddy Siegrist rounded out the Wings' double-digit scorers with 10 points and two assists. She also hit a season-high two three-pointers in 20 minutes off the bench.

Dallas shot 47.1% (33/70), while Washington finished 49% (24/49). The difference came from behind the three-point line, as the Wings went 11/24 (45.8%), while the Mystics shot 5/12 from three-point territory. Dallas outrebounded Washington, 31-24 on the night. The team also dished out a season-high 30 assists, which is also good for fifth most in a regular season game in Wings history.

The Wings improve to 22-20 all-time when playing the Mystics at home and have now won four of the last six home meetings. Dallas's 92 points mark the most the team has put up against Washington since the 2023 season.

Shakira Austin led the Mystics with 12 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in the effort. Rookie center Lauren Betts added 11 points in 14 minutes off the bench.

The Dallas Wings begin a three-game road trip on Wednesday, May 20 in Chicago, taking on the Chicago Sky at 8:00 p.m. CT. The game will air locally on KFAA and nationally on USA Network.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Washington Austin (12) Iriafen (10) Amoore, Prosper (3)

Dallas Bueckers (18) Shepard (16) Bueckers (7)

First Quarter: Dallas 19, Washington 9

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Odyssey Sims, Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Jessica Shepard and Alanna Smith in their fourth game of the regular season. Ogunbowale knocked down the first basket of the game in transition after picking the pocket of Kiki Iriafen to start the scoring. Dallas opened the game on an 8-3 run, led by Ogunbowale who chipped in four points. Azzi Fudd checked into the game at the 4:20 mark and proceeded to nail her first attempt of the game. The Fudd basket ignited a 7-0 run out of the media timeout that brought the Wings lead to 16-5 and forced a Mystics timeout.

The Wings held the Mystics to 20% (2/10) shooting from the field and 25% (1/4) from deep in the opening stanza. Dallas forced eight turnovers, turning the errors into 12 points. Dallas also held an 8-2 advantage in the paint, helping them to a 10-point lead, 19-9. The Mystics' nine points are tied for the fewest allowed in a single quarter this season by any team.

Second Quarter: Dallas 19, Washington 20

Maddy Siegrist and Smith drained back-to-back triples to open the second frame, but the Mystics responded with a 6-0 run to cut the Dallas lead to 25-19, forcing a Wings timeout with 6:06 remaining in the quarter. Bueckers knocked down her first triple of the game at 2:31 in the second, adding cushion to the Dallas lead, 34-25.

Dallas hit 6-of-14 from deep in the first half, while holding Washington to 2-of-5. The Wings dished out 12 assists on their 14 made baskets and grabbed seven offensive rebounds compared to the Mystics one. Dallas chipped in 17 points off 13 Washington turnovers, outpacing their opponent by 13 in the category. Siegrist led all Dallas scorers with eight points in the first half, while nine Wings players added points. The Wings took a nine-point lead into the half, 38-29, thanks to the balanced scoring effort.

Third Quarter: Dallas 28, Washington 17

Ogunbowale recorded seven of the first nine points in the quarter, pushing her into double figures with 14 points, and extending the Dallas lead to 11, 51-40, at the 4:16 mark. Shepard and Fudd followed suit by adding four points each to start an 8-2 run that gave the Wings a 61-45 lead.

The Wings ended the third stanza on a 9-1 run from the 1:44 to 0:03 mark which grew their lead to 20, 66-46. Ogunbowale, Bueckers, Shepard and Fudd all recorded double figures scoring entering the final quarter. Shepard recorded her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds through three quarters.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 26, Washington 23

Siegrist became the fifth member of the Wings to notch double-figure scoring with her basket at 8:14. The Mystics weren't able to get closer than 19 in the fourth quarter, as the Wings outscored Washington 26-23 in the final ten minutes to seal their first home win, 92-69. Aziaha James closed the game strong for Dallas, notching eight points in the final quarter of action to pace the Wings.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 19, 2026

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