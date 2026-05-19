A'ja Wilson Earns 29th Western Conference Player of the Week Honor

Published on May 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







NEW YORK - After leading the Las Vegas Aces to a 4-1 start to the season and averaging a league second-most 25.0 points per game over the five games, reigning M'VP A'ja Wilson earned her 29th career Western Conference Player of the Week honor, the second most in WNBA history. Wilson trails recently retired Tina Charles, a 33-time WNBA Player of the Week awardee.

In addition to her 25 points per game, Wilson added 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 blocks over the past week.

After a home loss to Phoenix on May 9, when she posted 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocked shots, Wilson over the Aces four road victories recorded 26.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.0 apg and 2.0 bpg, while shooting 61.0% from the field and 66.7% from 3-point range.

On May 15 at Connecticut, Wilson became the first person in WNBA history to record multiple 45-point games (she previously tied the league single-game record of 53 points against Atlanta on Aug. 22, 2023). In scoring a total of 45 on 15 of 18 from the field to go with 3 boards, 3 assists, 1 steal and 2 blocks, Wilson was the most efficient of anyone in the league for 40-point games. She also made 13 of 13 from the line.

The Aces have a break from games until Saturday when they welcome the Los Angeles Sparks (1-3) to Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, May 23. The game tips at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on CBS. Prior to the tip, the Aces third championship banner will be unveiled in the rafters at "The House" and the first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a replica WNBA championship banner. Limited Tickets are still available for purchase, so don't wait as the Aces anticipate the 50th consecutive sellout at 'The House.'







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 19, 2026

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