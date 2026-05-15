Las Vegas Aces Continue East Coast Swing with Final Game at Connecticut Friday

Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







UNCASVILLE, Conn. - The Las Vegas Aces (2-1) head into the back half of their pair of games at Connecticut (0-3) on Friday, May 15, marking the final game between the two teams at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville before the Sun relocates to Houston next season. The game tips off at 4:30 p.m. on The Spot-Vegas 34.

Game Notes

Game Status Report

Dana Evans - Out (left leg)

Janiah Barker - Out (concussion protocol)

05 15 Las Vegas @ Connecticut

Press Conference

Becky Hammon (2:30 pm - join virtually)

Postgame Press Conference

Becky Hammon & 2 players TBD (join virtually)

Rachid Meziane & 2 players TBD (join virtually)

Milestone Watch

A'ja Wilson (1,470) needs 2 made free throws to move past Tina Charles (1,471) for No. 7 on the league's all-time list and Jewell Loyd (1,344) needs 9 to move past Sylvia Fowles (1,352) and into No. 16.

Wilson also needs 9 rebounds (2,513) to move past Swin Cash (2,521) and into No. 17 all-time ; No. 16 is Brittney Griner (2,537).

Las Vegas Aces

Chennedy Carter led Las Vegas in its 98-69 win over Connecticut on Wednesday with a game-high 27 points off the bench on 13 of 16 (.813) shooting with 8 boards, 4 assists and 2 steals in 25 minutes, while Wilson secured double-double No. 121 with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks

Through the first three games, the Aces have three players scoring in double figures, including Wilson, who is leading the way with 20.0 ppg, Carter is averaging a close 19.7 ppg and Jackie Young rounds out the trio with 14.3 ppg and is dishing out 6.0 apg. Additionally, Chelsea Gray added 9.0 ppg, NaLyssa Smith contributed 9.7 ppg.

Additionally, the Aces are averaging a blistering 52.7 points in the paint, thanks to a league-leading 15.3 PitP by Carter, with the help of 12.0 from Wilson and 6.7 from Smith.

Connecticut Sun

Connecticut, which was without nine-time All-Star Brittney Griner on Wednesday, is looking for its first win of the season. Despite the loss to the Aces, the Sun should be optimistic after receiving 36 points from their reserves on Wednesday, including a team-high 16 points and 11 boards from Aneesah Morrow and 9 points from Hailey Van Lith.

Overall, the Sun is led by Morrow's 16.0 ppg and 11.0 rpg, Griner is averaging 14.5 ppg and 6.0 rpg and Diamond Miller, who was held to 1 of 9 shooting by the Aces, rounds out Connecticut's double-digit scorers with 11.3 ppg.

UP NEXT: Las Vegas travels to Atlanta to take on the Dream (2-0) on Sunday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. at State Farm Arena. The game will tip off at 10:30 a.m. and will be broadcast nationally on NBC and Peacock for the first time back in over two decades.







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