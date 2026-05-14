Indiana Fever Earns First Win of 2026 Season

Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Indiana Fever earned their first victory of the 2026 WNBA season with an 87-78 road win over the LA Sparks on Wednesday night. Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell both recorded 20+ point scoring performances, spurring on the Fever to a victory at Crypto.com Arena.

Indiana opened the game with Clark scoring seven of the team's first nine points, followed by Mitchell scoring six of her own to help the team take a 24-20 lead at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter saw the Fever outscore the Sparks 24-14 to take a double-digit lead into the halftime break, thanks in part to another 11 points from Mitchell.

The Fever expanded their lead in the third quarter, a team effort with seven different players finding the basket to put Indiana in front 68-52. The Sparks were able to cut into the deficit in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Fever's lead, giving Indiana the victory on the road.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Aliyah Boston finished the night with two assists to give her 383 assists in her career, passing Tiffany Mitchell for the eighth most in Fever franchise history.

Kelsey Mitchell recorded her 112th career 20+ scoring game, one away from tying Tina Thompson for the 20th most in WNBA history.

Monique Billings made her Fever debut, starting for Indiana. She scored her first points as a member of the Fever 3:43 into the first quarter on a three-pointer.

Ty Harris scored her first points in a Fever uniform at the 4:21 mark of the first quarter, draining a shot from beyond the arc.

Myisha Hines-Allen recorded her 500th career assist with:39 seconds remaining in the second quarter.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 14, 2026

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