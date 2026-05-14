Sky Shut Down Valkyries' Offense in 69-63 Win

Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky defeated the Golden State Valkyries for the first time in franchise history, 69-63, inside Chase Center on Wednesday, May 13. The Sky are out to a 2-0 start for the first time in three years. The Sky are now 2-0 against the Western Conference.

In a packed Chase Center with over 18,000 fans in attendance, the Sky secured a hard-fought victory. The Valkyries held the Sky to only 10 points in the first quarter, but Chicago quickly answered back with a strong defensive second quarter, holding the Valkyries to only nine points. In total, the Sky held the Valkyries to the third-lowest field goal percentage by a Chicago opponent in franchise history.

Rickea Jackson led the Sky in scoring in her second game for the team, notching 18 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal. Skylar Diggins delivered another stat-sheet-stuffing performance, going for 15 points, five rebounds and leading the Sky with seven assists. Diggins is playing at an All-Defensive level early, notching four blocks and two steals in her first two games.

Gabriela Jaquez and Jacy Sheldon once again showed out on the defensive end of the floor for the Sky, helping make the difference in tonight's game. Sheldon recorded four stocks for the second straight game, adding three steals and a block. She's averaging 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks while joining Diggins in playing at an All-Defensive level through two games.

Jaquez made her second start for the Sky, finishing the night with seven points, five rebounds and two assists. She's averaging 8.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals.

Natasha Cloud made her Sky debut in tonight's matchup, adding seven points and four rebounds off the bench.

Gabby Williams led the Valkyries with 18 points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block. Veronica Burton recorded 16 points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal. Kaila Charles notched nine points, nine rebounds, and two assists. To round out the Valkyries, Kiah Stokes and Janelle Salaun scored six and seven points, respectively. Stokes recorded 11 rebounds, five blocks and two assists.

The Sky held 2025 All-Star Kayla Thornton to an 0 for 11 shooting performance, mitigating a player shooting 42.9% from three in her first two games.

Other highlights include:

* The Sky held the Valkyires to 29.3% from the field (22 of 75, third-lowest mark by a Sky opponent), 26.9% from three (7 of 26) and 10 assists

* Jacy Sheldon recorded five rebounds in the second quarter, her career high for a quarter

* Chicago totaled seven steals, eight blocks and only nine turnovers in tonight's game

* Skylar Diggins (5,525 career points) passed Lindsay Whalen (5,523) for 24th on the all-time points list

NEXT UP: The Sky continue on the road for their third of fourth games on this trip as they travel to play the Phoenix Mercury inside Mortgage Matchup Center on Friday, May 15. Chicago is 18-23 against Phoenix all time.

The Mercury are 1-2 following their loss to the Lynx's in Tuesday's matchup. Former Chicago Sky guard and three-time All-Star Kahleah Copper led Phoenix with 30 points, two assists and two steals in their home opener.

Six-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas recorded 10 points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in the thriller between the teams. Two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner notched 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block.

To round out the Mercury, Natasha Mack added 10 rebounds, nine points, three blocks and a steal.

The Mercury were a representative in the 2025 WNBA Finals and defeated the reigning-champion Las Vegas Aces 66-99 in the opener.

The game between Chicago and Phoenix tips off at 9 p.m. CT inside Mortgage Matchup Center and will be broadcast on ION.

KEY RUNS:

* Golden State went on a 17-7 run from 8:49 to 1:08 in the first quarter

* The Sky were held to 10 points in the first quarter

* The Sky held the Valkyries to nine points in the second quarter

* The Sky went on a 15-4 run from 8:11 to 3:33 in the third quarter

* Chicago went on a 10-2 run from 0:46 in the third quarter to 8:34 in the fourth quarter

* The Valkyries went on a 8-0 run from 8:12 to 6:03 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

* The Sky recorded four blocks in the first quarter

* Golden State totaled three blocks in the first quarter

* The Sky notched two blocks in the fourth quarter

* Golden State tallied three blocks in the fourth quarter

* The Valkyries led by as many as 12 points, going up 17-5 in the first

* The Sky shot 75.0% (3 for 4) from the three-point line in the fourth quarter

* Chicago outscored Golden State in points in paint 32-28

* The Sky scored 10 points off the Valkyries 11 turnovers

* There were seven ties and one lead change, when the Sky took the lead and didn't loo back

* The Sky have 22 fast break points through the first two games of the season

CHICAGO NOTES:

* Skylar Diggins accounted for six of the Sky's 10 points in the first quarter

* Diggins accounted for six of Chicago's 14 points in the second quarter (four points, two points created from assists)

* Rickea Jackson accounted for nine of the Sky's 25 points in the third quarter (seven points, two assists created from assists)

* Jackson accounted for 10 of Chicago's 20 points in the fourth quarter (five points, five points created from assists)

* Jacy Sheldon scored 10 of the Sky's 20 points in the fourth quarter

GOLDEN STATE NOTES:

* Veronica Burton accounted for eight of the Valkyries 19 points in the first quarter (four points, four points created from assists)

* Burton accounted for four of Golden State's nine in the second quarter (two points, two points created from assists)

* Burton accounted for seven points of the Valkyries 16 points in the third quarter (four points, three created from assists)

* Kiah Stokes accounted for five of the Valkyries nine points in the second quarter (two points, three points created from assists)

* Gabby Williams accounted for nine of Golden State's 19 points in the fourth quarter (six points, three points created from assists)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.