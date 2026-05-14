New York Liberty Sign Alexandra Fowler

Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty have signed forward Alexandra Fowler to a developmental player contract, the team announced today.

Fowler, a 6-2 Australian forward, averaged 4.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in two preseason contests with the Liberty in 2026. Fowler won the 2025-26 WNBL Championship with the Townsville Fire after recording averages of 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 28 games. She shot 51.4 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc while finishing the season on a streak of 20 consecutive games of at least four rebounds. Fowler was named the WNBL's Rookie of the Year in 2024 and averaged 21.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 15 games with the Perry Lakes Hawks during the 2025 NBL1 season. She also earned Most Valuable Player honors at the 2025 FIBA Women's Asia Cup after averaging 11.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while leading the Opals to a gold medal.

Fowler spent four seasons (2019-23) at the University of Portland and finished her career as Portland's all-time leader at the Division I level in points (2,132), field goals made (832), field goal percentage (55 percent) and rebounds (882). She stands as the only player in program history to make four All-WCC First Teams, and led the West Coast Conference in scoring twice during her career while finishing top-five in the conference each season.







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