Connecticut Sun Announces Second Sun & Soul Fest

Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is thrilled to invite fans and community members to its second Sun & Soul Fest-a vibrant celebration of creativity, connection and culture. This family-friendly event will take place on Sunday, June 14 from 3:00-7:00 PM EST at the Mohegan Sun Patio.

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon that blends art, soul and Sun family energy. Whether you're a die-hard Connecticut Sun fan or new to the scene, there's something for everyone at Sun & Soul Fest. Sun & Soul Fest kicks off a week of Juneteenth festivities and the Sun's celebration of Black Music History Month, preceding the organization's Celebrate Juneteenth night presented by Yale New Haven, when the Sun take on the Toronto Tempo on June 19 at 7:30 PM EST at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Throughout the afternoon, fans can enjoy a lively festival atmosphere featuring music, games and community connection. Connecticut Sun inhouse DJ, DJ Meechi, will set the vibe, while Janice Smith, singersongwriter, headlines a talented lineup of performers including Neta Nicole, Ada Mae, Bri, Frank Colmenares, Jeremiah Ledesma and more.

In addition to live entertainment, fans can participate in yard games, card tables, dominoes, line dancing and interactive competitions. The Shine Squad and fanfavorite mascot Blaze will also be in attendance, bringing Sun energy to every corner of the event.

Food and beverage options will be available from popular partners including Sandra's Next Generation, Scatz Holy Smokes BBQ, Kona Ice and the Mohegan CocaCola Truck. Guests ages 21+ can also enjoy an on-site cash bar throughout the event.

The event will also feature five raffle prizes, with potential prizes including courtside tickets, a Lux Bond Green gift card and a signed team item. Raffle tickets will be available for $1 each, cash only, with an ATM conveniently located nearby inside the casino.

Attendance at the event is open to all fans, with a suggested $10 donation benefiting the Connecticut Sun Foundation. While a donation is not required for entry, fans who choose to contribute will unlock special perks and exclusive giveaways, with all proceeds supporting the Foundation's community initiatives.

Donation package options include (names and pricing subject to change):

Sun Package - $10 donation: Event entry and a festival wristband

Soul Package - $20 donation: Event entry, festival wristband and an exclusive Sun & Soul Fest Tshirt

Legacy Package - $30 donation: Event entry, festival wristband, exclusive Sun & Soul Fest Tshirt, plus a Sun & Soul Swag Kit

Fans are encouraged to register in advance HERE to help track attendance however, walkups without FEVO registration will be welcomed. Merchandise will not be available for purchase onsite or with cash, the only way to receive a wristband, Tshirt, or swag kit is through the FEVO registration link, based on selected donation tiers.

For more information, please contact: Shamare Holmes at sholmes@connecticutsun.com.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.







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