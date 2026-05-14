Storm Signs Taylor Thierry to Development Player Contract
Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today the signing of guard Taylor Thierry to a development player contract.
Thierry was selected No. 36 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream and played in 17 games for the team in 2025.
A graduate from Ohio State University, Thierry finished fifth in program history in field goal percentage (59.7%) and 10th in steals (234). She scored over 1,000 points in her four seasons and earned selections to the All-Big Ten Second Team in 2023 and 2024, All-Big Ten Defensive Team in 2023 and 2025 and was a 2025 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist.
For more information or to purchase tickets for upcoming games at Climate Pledge Arena, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 14, 2026
- New York Liberty Sign Alexandra Fowler - New York Liberty
- Storm Signs Taylor Thierry to Development Player Contract - Seattle Storm
- Connecticut Sun Announces Second Sun & Soul Fest - Connecticut Sun
- Game Preview: Fever Tip off Homestand on Friday vs Mystics - Indiana Fever
- Sparks to Honor Lisa Leslie with Crypto.com Arena Statue - Los Angeles Sparks
- Connecticut Sun Activate Nell Angloma - Connecticut Sun
- Sky Shut Down Valkyries' Offense in 69-63 Win - Chicago Sky
- Indiana Fever Earns First Win of 2026 Season - Indiana Fever
- Sky 69, Valkyries 63 - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Drop First Game of Season in Loss to Sky - Golden State Valkyries
- Sun Drop to Aces, 98-69, in First of Two-Game Series - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.