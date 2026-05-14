Storm Signs Taylor Thierry to Development Player Contract

Published on May 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today the signing of guard Taylor Thierry to a development player contract.

Thierry was selected No. 36 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream and played in 17 games for the team in 2025.

A graduate from Ohio State University, Thierry finished fifth in program history in field goal percentage (59.7%) and 10th in steals (234). She scored over 1,000 points in her four seasons and earned selections to the All-Big Ten Second Team in 2023 and 2024, All-Big Ten Defensive Team in 2023 and 2025 and was a 2025 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist.

For more information or to purchase tickets for upcoming games at Climate Pledge Arena, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).







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