Seattle Storm Debut 2026 Nike Rebel Uniform

Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm unveiled their 2026 WNBA Nike Rebel Edition uniform today, a design inspired by both the team's identity and the city of Seattle.

Storms, by nature, are unexpected and unpredictable, carrying an energy that can be both intense and dynamic, yet often beginning with a moment of calm. That duality reflects not only the Pacific Northwest's defining weather patterns, but also the essence of basketball strength: composure under pressure, poise in the most stressful moments and the ability to execute amid the noise.

That balance comes to life in the team's new uniform, where design elements channel an "Eye of the Storm" theme. The "Seattle Storm" wordmark curves across the chest in a circular pattern, evoking the motion of a rotating radar. A lightning bolt cutting through a storm anchors the belt logo, while side panels incorporate fog and mist detailing that mirrors the region's dense cloud cover.

"Our new Rebel uniform captures who we are as a team and as a city," said Seattle Storm Chief Marketing Officer Will Gulley. "In Seattle, we embrace the elements and in basketball, we embrace the moment. This design reflects that mindset of always staying composed in the chaos, playing with confidence under pressure and representing a community that takes pride in its resilience and edge."

WNBA Nike Rebel Edition uniforms are designed to honor defining moments, inspirations, and movements across the league and its teams' histories, as well as their impact on the game and their communities, while aiming to deepen the connection between teams, fans and the communities they represent.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 8, 2026

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