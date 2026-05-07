Storm Waives Jaelyn Brown and Rennia Davis
Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today the team has waived guard/forwards Jaelyn Brown and Rennia Davis.
The Storm tip-off the 2026 season against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday, May 8, at Climate Pledge Arena. After the home opener, the Storm hit the road for three games, visiting the Connecticut Sun on May 10, the Toronto Tempo on May 13 and finishing against the Indiana Fever on May 17.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622).
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 6, 2026
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