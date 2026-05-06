Phoenix Mercury Roster Update

Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have waived guard Kara Dunn and forward Ashten Prechtel. The team has also suspended the contract of forward Kathryn Westbeld following a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 6, 2026

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