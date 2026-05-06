Phoenix Mercury Roster Update
Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have waived guard Kara Dunn and forward Ashten Prechtel. The team has also suspended the contract of forward Kathryn Westbeld following a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee.
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 6, 2026
- Phoenix Mercury Roster Update - Phoenix Mercury
- Valkyries Sign Miela Sowah to Player Development Contract - Golden State Valkyries
- Roku Launches the WNBA Zone for 2026 Season - WNBA
- WNBA and Skechers Announce Multiyear Partnership - WNBA
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.