Phoenix Mercury Roster Update
WNBA Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury Roster Update

Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release


PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have waived guard Kara Dunn and forward Ashten Prechtel. The team has also suspended the contract of forward Kathryn Westbeld following a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee.

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