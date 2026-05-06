Valkyries Sign Miela Sowah to Player Development Contract

Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have signed guard Miela Sowah to one of the team's two Player Development roster spots.

Sowah, 25, scored 14 points on 5-6 (83.3 percent) shooting from the floor, including a perfect 4-4 from three-point range in Golden State's 78-76 preseason win over Seattle. A two-time WNBL Champion, Sowah recently led the Townsville Fire to the 2026 WNBL title, and averaged 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 43.6 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc for the Fire in 2025. Sowah, who signed a training camp contract with the Valkyries on April 12, played collegiately at Duke where she was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team in 2019.

WNBA teams can now carry an additional two players on their roster, designated as player development spots. These players can individually be activated for up to 12 games per season and participate fully in practice and all other team activities.

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 6, 2026

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