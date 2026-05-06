Roku Launches the WNBA Zone for 2026 Season

Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Today, Roku announced the launch of the WNBA Zone, a new, streamlined destination created in partnership with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). The Zone centralizes live matchups, scores, highlights, and more in one intuitive location, making it easier than ever for streamers to find league content. Available starting today, the experience will keep fans connected to their favorite teams all season long.

"We saw firsthand how hungry audiences are for women's sports, when we launched the Women's Sports Zone. Now we're leaning further in," said Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, Roku Media. "As the WNBA enters its 30th season, with new media partners, an historic CBA, and tremendous momentum on several fronts, the energy around the sport right now is incredible. This partnership with the WNBA is about making it easier than ever for fans to dive into the league's entire ecosystem and catch every big moment in one place."

"At a time when demand for WNBA basketball is at an all-time high, we're excited to partner with Roku to make being a fan easier than ever," said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. "Fans are looking for a more seamless and accessible way to watch and engage with the league, and this partnership delivers on that. It also builds on our ongoing efforts to bring fans closer to the game by simplifying how they discover and experience WNBA content."

Designed with the fan in mind, the WNBA Zone simplifies the fan experience by surfacing live games as they happen, while automatically prioritizing watch options based on a user's subscriptions. Fans can jump straight into the action across national broadcast partners and entitled streaming services, eliminating the guesswork and keeping the focus on the game. To stay even closer to the action, fans can favorite their preferred teams to receive mobile tune-in reminders and a personalized row of highlights and clips. For ultimate coverage, fans can subscribe to WNBA League Pass within the WNBA App available in the zone via Roku Pay or manage their account at my.roku.com.

The WNBA Zone will be featured across multiple entry points on the platform, available today ahead of season tip-off, May 8, exclusively on Roku devices in the U.S.







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