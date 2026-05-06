Indiana Fever Announce Roster Transactions

Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have waived guards Megan McConnell, Jessica Timmons and Kayana Traylor, the team announced today.

The Fever open the 2026 season on Saturday, May 9, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a 1 p.m. ET tipoff against the Dallas Wings.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 6, 2026

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