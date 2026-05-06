Sami Whitcomb Injury Update
Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb will undergo an arthroscopy on Thursday to remove a loose body in her left knee. She will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 6, 2026
- Fever Reflect Back as They Prepare to Push Forward - Indiana Fever
- Connecticut Sun Waive Madison Hayes and Taylor Bigby - Connecticut Sun
- Lynx Waive King, Poffenbarger and Sherrod - Minnesota Lynx
- Minnesota Lynx Acquire Guard Maya Caldwell - Minnesota Lynx
- Indiana Fever Announce Roster Transactions - Indiana Fever
- Sami Whitcomb Injury Update - Phoenix Mercury
- Phoenix Mercury Acquire Chloe Bibby in Trade with Portland Fire - Phoenix Mercury
- Phoenix Mercury Roster Update - Phoenix Mercury
- Valkyries Sign Miela Sowah to Player Development Contract - Golden State Valkyries
- Roku Launches the WNBA Zone for 2026 Season - WNBA
- WNBA and Skechers Announce Multiyear Partnership - WNBA
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.