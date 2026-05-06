Sami Whitcomb Injury Update

Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb will undergo an arthroscopy on Thursday to remove a loose body in her left knee. She will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 6, 2026

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