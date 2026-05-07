Dallas Wings Sign Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu and Costanza Verona to Developmental Player Contracts

Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu and Costanza Verona to Developmental Player contracts, the team announced today.

Teams have two new Developmental Player roster spots that sit outside the standard roster limit, creating additional opportunities for eligible early-career players and players with limited prior-season minutes. For the 2026 season, each Developmental Player may be activated for up to 12 games, with teams limited to 24 total developmental player activations across the season. Developmental Players will receive a weekly stipend while under contract, along with additional per-game compensation for each regular season game in which they are activated.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 6, 2026

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