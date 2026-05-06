Atlanta Dream Announces Lendistry as Official Small Business Lending Partner

Published on May 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







Atlanta - The Atlanta Dream announced today Lendistry is now the team's Official Small Business Lender, part of a new multi-year partnership. As a new Dream partner, Lendistry's brand will be featured prominently on arena signage and on the team's social media.

"As sponsors and fans of women's sports, we've seen the influence these athletes have on their fans, their teammates, and their communities. The empowerment across the board is undeniable, and that's what we're all about at Lendistry," says Leeann Lynch, co-founder and COO of Lendistry. "Atlanta is such a dynamic hub for entrepreneurship and growth, and together with the Dream we're expanding access to the resources that help entrepreneurs build momentum, grow their businesses, and bring their dreams to life."

To showcase the impact of innovative small business financing and financial education, the Dream and Lendistry will spotlight local small businesses at multiple home games throughout the season. A designated Small Business Night, presented by Lendistry, will highlight and celebrate small businesses across Atlanta, emphasizing entrepreneurship, empowerment, and economic growth.

"We're proud to partner with Lendistry to support the small businesses that are the backbone of Atlanta's economy," says Andrea Bailey, chief revenue officer for the Dream. "At the Dream, we believe in showing up for our community in impactful ways, and this collaboration allows us to elevate local small businesses, increase their visibility, and celebrate the stories that make our city so dynamic."

This new partnership aims to show Atlanta what it looks like when entrepreneurs have the resources they need to push boundaries and achieve their dreams.







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