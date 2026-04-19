Atlanta Dream Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster

Published on April 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA (April 19, 2026) - The Atlanta Dream has announced the team's 2026 training camp roster, featuring a blend of returning core players, key offseason acquisitions and promising young talent as the franchise continues its championship pursuit.

Following a defining offseason that saw the organization re-sign its core group and acquire two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese, along with adding WNBL MVP Isobel Borlase and three selections in the 2026 WNBA Draft, Atlanta enters camp with continuity, depth and a roster built for sustained success.

Atlanta's roster is anchored by the return of Allisha Gray, Brionna Jones, Jordin Canada, Naz Hillmon and Rhyne Howard, alongside newly acquired two-time All-Star Angel Reese, forming a six-player core that has established itself among the WNBA's elite.

The group is complemented by returning contributors, including guard Te-Hina Paopao, who saw action in all but one game during her rookie season and continues to build on a promising first year in Atlanta, showing growth as a reliable backcourt presence, along with Taylor Thierry, a member of the Dream's 2025 draft class who returns for her second season.

That group was instrumental in the Dream's historic 2025 season, which saw 30 wins and a franchise-best .682 winning percentage. Together, they led the team across key statistical categories, underscoring both their individual impact and collective consistency, and represent the standard being built in Atlanta; talented, unselfish and fully committed to winning.

The Dream's roster is further strengthened by key offseason additions and a 2026 draft class that brings size, versatility and international experience to camp.

Atlanta selected Madina Okot (No. 13) and Indya Nivar (No. 28) in the 2026 WNBA Draft, adding a mix of frontcourt presence and defensive intensity. Okot, a 6-6 center, adds elite size and rebounding presence after emerging as one of the nation's top interior players, while Nivar brings a disruptive, defense-first approach with the ability to impact the game across multiple areas.

Atlanta also welcomes Isobel Borlase, the 2026 WNBL MVP and one of the most dynamic young guards in international basketball. Borlase arrives following a historic season overseas, adding scoring ability, versatility and a competitive edge to the Dream's backcourt.

Additional players competing for a spot on the Dream's opening day roster include Paige Robinson, Bella Fontleroy, Sacha Washington, Laila Phelia, Holly Winterburn, Sika Koné, Maite Cazorla and Stephanie Jones, with Koné returning after spending time with the team last season. Competition across all positions is expected to be strong as Atlanta continues to elevate its standard of talent and build depth throughout the roster.

Head Coach Karl Smesko enters his second WNBA season at the helm, continuing to implement a system built on precision, spacing and high-efficiency offense. With a full offseason and a returning core in place, the Dream will look to further establish its identity on both ends of the floor heading into the 2026 campaign.

The Dream's 2026 training camp roster is listed below:

* TBD Arrival

Name Position Height WNBA Exp. Pronunciation College/Home Country

Allisha Gray G 6'0" 9 AL-LEE-shuh South Carolina

Angel Reese F 6'3" 2 - LSU

Bella Fontleroy G/F 6'0" Rookie Font-Le-Roy Baylor

Brionna Jones F 6'3" 9 Prefers "Bri" Maryland

Holly Winterburn* G 5'11" Rookie - England

Indya Nivar G 5'10" Rookie IN-dee-uh nuh-VAR North Carolina

Isobel Borlase G 5'11" Rookie Boar-Lays Australia

Jordin Canada G 5'6" 8 - UCLA

Laila Phelia G 6'0" Rookie LAY-luh FEEL-yuh Syracuse

Madina Okot C 6'6" Rookie mah-DEAN-uh oh-CAUGHT South Carolina

Maite Cazorla* G 5'10" 1 MY-tay cuh-ZOR-luh Spain

Naz Hillmon F 6'2" 4 NAHZ Michigan

Paige Robinson G 5'11" Rookie - Illinois State

Rhyne Howard G 6'2" 4 ryan Kentucky

Sacha Washington F 6'2" Rookie Sah-SHUH Vanderbilt

Sika Koné* F 6'3" 3 SEE-kuh KOH-nay Spain/Mali

Stephanie Jones* F 6'2" 2 - Maryland

Taylor Thierry G/F 6'1" 1 THEORY Ohio State

Te-Hina Paopao G 5'9" 1 Tuh-HEE-nuh Pow-Pow South Carolina

The Dream will open the 2026 season at home on May 17 against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena. Single-game tickets are available now at dream.wnba.com/tickets.







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