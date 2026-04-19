New York Liberty Announce 2026 Training Camp Roster

Published on April 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty have announced its training camp roster for the 2026 preseason, led by Head Coach Chris DeMarco:

# PLAYER POS HT DOB EXP FROM

9 Rebecca Allen G-F 6-2 NOV. 6, 1992 10 AUSTRALIA

18 Pauline Astier * G 5-11 FEB. 15, 2002 R FRANCE

14 Raquel Carrera * F-C 6-3 OCT. 31, 2001 R SPAIN

17 Derin Erdoðan * G 5-7 JUN. 28, 2002 R NORTHEASTERN/TURKEY

4 Marine Fauthoux G 5-9 JAN. 23, 2001 R FRANCE

13 Leonie Fiebich * F 6-4 JAN. 10, 2000 2 GERMANY

12 Alexandra Fowler F 6-2 JUL. 21, 2001 R PORTLAND/AUSTRALIA

7 Rebekah Gardner G 6-1 JUL. 9, 1990 3 UCLA/USA

21 Han Xu C 6-11 OCT. 31, 1999 4 CHINA

20 Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 DEC. 6, 1997 6 OREGON/USA

23 Marine Johannès * G 5-10 JAN. 21, 1995 4 FRANCE

35 Jonquel Jones C 6-6 JAN. 5, 1994 9 GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS

44 Betnijah Laney-Hamilton G-F 6-0 OCT. 29, 1993 10 RUTGERS/USA

24 Anneli Maley F 6-1 SEP. 1, 1998 1 AUSTRALIA

5 Ugonne Onyiah F 6-3 MAR. 12, 2002 R CALIFORNIA/USA

8 Ashley Owusu G 6-0 JAN. 22, 2001 R PENN STATE/USA

1 Ny'Ceara Pryor G 5-3 JUL. 23, 2004 R TEXAS A&M/USA

0 Satou Sabally F 6-4 APR. 25, 1998 6 OREGON/USA

30 Breanna Stewart * F 6-4 AUG. 27, 1994 9 CONNECTICUT/USA

*Denotes late arrival

This year's training camp roster features six returners from New York's 2025 active roster (Fiebich, Gardner, Ionescu, Johannès, Jones, Stewart), along with three players who have previously played for the Liberty (Allen, Han, Laney-Hamilton). The Liberty's new arrivals include three-time All-Star and 2023 All-WNBA First Team selection Satou Sabally, along with 2025 FIBA EuroBasket All-Star 5 selection Raquel Carrera, 2023 EuroLeague Best Young Player Pauline Astier and 2022 EuroLeague Best Young Player Marine Fauthoux.

Guards Marine Johannès and Derin Erdoðan, along with forward Breanna Stewart, will report to training camp next week following the EuroLeague Women's Final Six. Forward Leonie Fiebich and forward/center Raquel Carrera will arrive to New York upon the conclusion of their current season with Valencia Basket in Spain.

The New York Liberty's training camp will begin on Monday, April 20 at Barclays Center. This year's preseason will feature two contests, starting with a home game on Saturday, April 25 at 3 p.m. ET against the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center, followed by a road matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, May 3 at 5 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Liberty begin their historic 30th season at Barclays Center with the team's home opener on Friday, May 8 vs. the Connecticut Sun. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.