New York Liberty Re-Sign Rebekah Gardner

Published on April 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty re-signed guard Rebekah Gardner, the team announced today.

"Bek Gardner brings an unrelenting work ethic and a positive presence that shows up every day," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "She approaches her role with professionalism, competes on both ends of the floor, and stays ready when her number is called. That mindset matters, and it's why she fits our culture."

Gardner is a three-year WNBA veteran who was acquired via trade with the Chicago Sky on March 14, 2024. The 6-1 guard has appeared in 41 regular-season games (five starts) for the Liberty in 2025, averaging 3.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, and also appeared in three playoff games for New York. The UCLA alum played two WNBA seasons (2022-23) with Chicago, earning WNBA All-Rookie Team honors in 2022, and holds career averages of 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 79 regular-season games (seven starts). Gardner also brings extensive international playing experience, highlighted by her 2022 LF Endesa MVP award in Spain. Most recently, the Palm Springs, Calif., native finished third on the 2026 Athletes Unlimited leaderboard with 5,269 points and served as a captain in each of the final three weeks of the season.

The Liberty begin their historic 30th season at Barclays Center with a preseason contest against the Indiana Fever on Saturday, April 25, followed by the team's home opener on Friday, May 8 vs. the Connecticut Sun. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. To learn more and explore additional ticketing options, including group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.







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