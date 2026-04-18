Valkyries Re-Sign Tiffany 'Tip' Hayes

Published on April 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that they have re-signed guard Tiffany 'Tip' Hayes to a single year contract.

The 2024 WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year, Hayes appeared in 26 games for Golden State last season, ranking third on the team with 11.7 points per game while tying her career high with 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists. The guard had 17 double-digit scoring performances including back-to-back 20-point games in 2025. Hayes is currently 31st on the WNBA's all-time scoring list with 4,926 career points and is 59 points away from surpassing Hall of Famer Maya Moore for 30th all-time.

"Tip helped lay the foundation on and off the court for this team, and that's not something you take for granted," said Valkyries General Manager, Ohemaa Nyanin. "She's an experienced leader and veteran player who showed up for the Bay. Being able to welcome Tip back to her second home is truly special."

A 13-year veteran, Hayes, 36, joined the Valkyries after one season with Las Vegas where she was named the league's Sixth Woman of the Year. In 2023, she became the seventh-fastest player to achieve 4,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 750 assists, 300 steals, and 350 three-point field goals, reaching the milestone in just 307 games. Hayes was named All-WNBA First Team and All-Defensive Second Team in 2018 and a WNBA All-Star selection in 2017. Hayes was drafted 14th overall in the 2012 WNBA Draft by Atlanta out of the University of Connecticut where she was a two-time NCAA Champion. Off the court, Hayes was named the Valkyries first ever recipient of the 2025 Season-long WNBA Cares Community Assist Award for her work within the Bay Area community.

Golden State tips off the regular season on Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m. against Seattle. The Valkyries host Phoenix in the team's home opener on Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m., presented by Chase Freedom. Single-game tickets are available at valkyries.com.

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.







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