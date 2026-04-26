Valkyries' Sharpshooting Fuels Second-Half Comeback in Preseason Win over Storm

Published on April 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries made 15 3-pointers and shot 45 percent from behind the arc in their 78-76 preseason win over the Seattle Storm at Chase Center on Saturday. The Valkyries more than doubled the Storm's output from distance, making eight more 3-pointers for a 24-point advantage. Veronica Burton and Miela Sowah led the way with 14 points and four 3-pointers each, Burton's production coming in the first half and Sowah shining in the second half.

BURTON'S EFFICIENT BUCKETS

Veronica Burton picked up where she left off last season, leading all scorers with 14 points in 14 first-half minutes. Burton opened the game with a 3-pointer - her first of four threes, two in the first quarter and two more in the second. All seven of Burton's field goal attempts were 3-pointers as she was the bulk of the Valkyries' perimeter attack over that span - the rest of Golden State shot just 2-for-14 from three in the first half.

SOWAH STANDS OUT WITH PERFECT SECOND HALF

Volume 3-point shooting was the bread and butter for the Valkyries' offense last season - they led the WNBA in attempts and makes. That offensive philosophy rang true in Saturday's preseason game as they trailed by nine at halftime after going 6-for-20 from three. Then they outscored the Storm by 11 in the second half behind 9-for-13 3-point shooting. Training camp signing Miela Sowah went a perfect 4-for-4 from distance in the second half, including three consecutive triples over a 65-second span in the fourth quarter. Eight different Valkyries made at least one 3-pointer in Saturday's win.

THORNTON'S RETURN FROM KNEE INJURY

Kayla Thornton played her first game since suffering a non-contact right knee injury during last season's All-Star break. Thornton was selected as an All-Star for the first time in her career and became the Valkyries' first-ever All-Star. She was the Valkyries' leading scorer before the injury and was a focal point since day one, scoring the franchise's first-ever basket. Thornton's first basket in Saturday's preseason game was a fadeaway baseline jumper. She was aggressive and fearless early despite the injury, sprinting in transition and finishing a left-handed layup through contact. Late in the second quarter, Thornton added a corner 3-pointer, finishing the half as Golden State's second leading scorer.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries will begin the 2026 regular season against the same opponent, the Storm, in Seattle on May 8.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 25, 2026

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