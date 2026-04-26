Postgame Notes: NYL 91, IND 109

Published on April 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 91 | FEVER 109

NEW YORK (0-1) | INDIANA (1-0)

April 25, 2026

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 24 24 20 23 91

FEVER 32 21 21 35 109

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK INDIANA

POINTS Han (20) Mitchell / Walker-Kimbrough (18)

REBOUNDS Maley (7) Billings (7)

ASSISTS Pryor (5) Johnson (8)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

This marked the first game as a WNBA head coach for Chris DeMarco after he was named the 10th head coach in Liberty franchise history this offseason.

Han Xu led all scorers with 20 points for her second career 20-point performance in the WNBA. Han shot 60 percent (6-for-10) from the field and a perfect 100 percent (7-for-7) from the free-throw line while picking up two blocks and a steal in 22 minutes off the bench.

In 12 first-half minutes, Breanna Stewart scored a team-high 16 points on 85.7 percent (6-for-7) shooting from the field while knocking down both of her 3-point attempts and adding five rebounds before halftime.

Anneli Maley grabbed a team-best seven rebounds and scored 13 points on 100 percent (5-for-5) shooting from the free-throw line.

Rebekah Gardner put up 11 points on 66.7 percent (4-for-6) shooting from the field while dishing out two assists and picking up a steal.

Ny'Ceara Pryor dished out a team-high five assists and picked up four steals in 24 minutes off the bench.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton scored the Liberty's first points of the game with a jump shot for her first points since the 2024 WNBA Finals.

Derin Erdoðan scored 13 points on 71.4 percent (5-for-7) shooting from the field, including nine points in the fourth quarter.

New York scored the first 15 points of the second quarter as part of a 27-9 run from 0:43 in the first to 3:31 in the second frame.

The Liberty shot 56.2 percent (18-for-32) from the field and 66.7 percent (4-for-6) from beyond the arc in the first half while holding Indiana to 47.5 percent (19-for-40) from the field and 40 percent (6-for-15) from long range before halftime.

New York won the rebounding battle, 34-27, over Indiana and scored 13 second-chance points to nearly double the Fever's seven second-chance points.







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