Valkyries Unveil 2026 Season Campaign, "This Is Ballhalla"

Published on April 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries today launched their 2026 season campaign, "This is Ballhalla". Headlined by a hero film featuring the Bay Area community, Valkyries players, and local icons, "This is Ballhalla" is a rallying cry for Valkyries fans and by Valkyries fans.

The hero film captures the idea that Valkyries' community and influence has spread well beyond the walls of Chase Center. The local community stars in this love letter to the Bay, with the team's violet woven throughout. The violet core and soul of the team steps into the spotlight in this photography-based piece constructed to complement the cadence of a photography burst.

"This is Ballhalla" is a season-long campaign that captures the electric energy and palpable joy that Valkyries fans bring each day. Continuing the momentum from the inaugural season's "First of a Lifetime" campaign, "This is Ballhalla" showcases that Ballhalla isn't just a physical space, it's a mentality. Ballhalla is 12,000+ season ticket holders and hundreds of thousands of fans around the world. It's in every snapshot, every ice cream scoop and every work of art that fills the canvas of the Bay Area.

"This is Ballhalla" makes its debut today at Golden State's preseason game versus Seattle, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a "This is Ballhalla" rally towel. All fans at the Valkyries' home opener on Sunday, May 10 will receive an exclusive "This is Ballhalla" t-shirt, presented by Chase Freedom. The integrated marketing campaign will appear across broadcast, digital, social media, and out-of-home platforms throughout the region all season long.

Single-game tickets are available atvalkyries.com. For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.







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