Valkyries Announce Season Tickets Sold out with over 12,000 Season Ticket Holders

Published on April 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have announced that season tickets for the 2026 season are officially sold out, with the team surpassing 12,000 season ticket holders. The Valkyries have also launched an official Season Ticket Waitlist for fans looking to secure their place in line.

In their inaugural season, the Valkyries sold out every home game at Chase Center, set the all-time WNBA attendance record for both average attendance (18,064) and total fans (397,408), and surpassed 10,000 season ticket sales, a WNBA record at the time. Heading into year two, the team has eclipsed that benchmark, welcoming more than 12,000 season ticket holders. With season tickets officially sold out, the Season Ticket Waitlist gives fans priority access to the seat selection process as availability opens. Fans interested in joining can do so at valkyries.com beginning today, April 23 at 11 a.m.

"History isn't just made on the hardwood; it's forged in the stands by those who support this team," said Valkyries President Jess Smith. "Our season ticket holders are the heartbeat of this franchise and set a record in year one and then came back and pushed past it. That says everything about this fan base and what this team means to this community. The waitlist is proof that this is just the beginning."

The official Season Ticket Waitlist is the only way to stay connected to future season ticket opportunities and secure priority consideration for available access ahead of the general public. Fans interested in securing season tickets are encouraged to join the Valkyries Season Ticket Waitlist by placing a nonrefundable, but transferable, $25 deposit per seat. By signing up, deposit holders earn priority access when tickets become available again before they become available to the general public.

Deposit holders will also receive exclusive presale opportunities for mini-plans, individual tickets for Valkyries regular season games, individual tickets for Valkyries post-season games (when applicable), and a dedicated personal account representative for season-long support.

Limited single-game tickets and mini-plans for the 2026 season are still available.

Golden State tips off its second season at home with a preseason matchup against the Seattle Storm on Saturday, April 25, at 5:30. The Valkyries return to Chase Center on Sunday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. for their home opener against the Phoenix Mercury, presented by Chase Freedom. Tickets are available at valkyries.com.

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.







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