Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Sky - 5/13/26

Published on May 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries host the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in the team's home opener at Chase Center. The Valkyries, who have opened the season 2-0, will take on the 1-0 Sky. Chicago defeated the Portland Fire on Saturday on the road, as they opened their season on a four-game road trip.

Valkyries vs. Sky

Wednesday, May 13 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area), KMAX (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Phoenix Mercury 95-79 on Sunday night at Chase Center in the team's home opener of the 2026 campaign. Five Valkyries scored in double figures, led by Janelle Salaün's 21 points. Gabby Williams and Kayla Thornton both added 19 points, while Veronica Burton recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 assists. Laeticia Amihere filled the box score, tallying 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks, while finishing with a game-best plus-33 differential. » Full Game Recap

SALAÜN'S STRONG START

Janelle Salaün followed up her 20 point performance in the season opener on Friday, May 8th, with a dominant 21 point game in her return Ballhalla against the Mercury on Sunday, May 10th.

"I'm just trying to bring energy whenever I'm coming on the court and you know," said Janelle Salaün. "Also, my teammates are doing a great job finding me."

Salaün, who started 33 of 36 games in 2025, has been effective coming off the bench to open this season. Through two games, Salaün leads the team in scoring, averaging 20.5 points per game on 53.8 percent shooting.

GAME STATUS REPORT

GSV: TBD

CHI: TBD

CHICAGO SCOUTING REPORT

The Chicago Sky beat the Portland Fire in their season opener 98-83 on Saturday, May 9 in Portland. Six players recorded double-digit points, highlighted by Kamilla Cardoso tallying a team-high 22 points. Chicago has four new starters in their arsenal including first round pick Gabriela Jaquez who scored 10 points in her WNBA debut. Free agent Skylar Diggins rounded out the scoring against the Fire with 21 points, shooting 8-for-12 from the field. Wednesday's matchup with mark their second of a four-game road trip to start their 2026 campaign.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 12, 2026

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