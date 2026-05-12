Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces (Game #3)

Published on May 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT -The Connecticut Sun (0-2) hosts reigning WNBA Champions, Las Vegas Aces (1-1) on Wednesday at 8:00pm EST. Sun fans can tune into the nationally televised game on USA Network.

On Sunday, May 10, Connecticut fell to the Seattle Storm 89-82, in the first regular season home game of the 2026 season. Aneesah Morrow led the way for the Sun with 17 points, a career-high 17 rebounds, and one steal. Brittney Griner chipped in with 16 points and six rebounds, while Diamond Miller added 13 points and grabbed five rebounds of her own. Missing for the Sun was LeïlaLacan (NWT due to overseas obligations) and promising rookie Nell Angloma (NWT due to overseas obligations).

Sunday's contest will be the 62nd game between the two franchises with the Sun holding a 33-28 edge in the all-time series. In the last regular season outing against the Aces, the Sun fell 94-86 on the road. Las Vegas comes to Mohegan following a 105-78 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Chennedy Carter led the Aces with 22 points and two steals.

Fans are encouraged to join the Sun for some pregame fun at the Sun PreGame Rally Party on Wednesday, May 13. From 4:00-7:00 PM, head to the Mohegan Sun Patio to get hyped ahead of the 8:00 PM tipoff against the Las Vegas Aces. This free, opentothepublic event will feature live music by DJae Melee, yard games, and a cash bar for fans 21+. Guests can enjoy local food truck favorites including Philly's Cheesesteaks, Wing It On, and sweet treats from Meriano's Bakery & Cannoli. Whether you're heading into the game or just stopping by, the Sun PreGame Rally Party is the place to be before tipoff. A package is also available that includes a game ticket and a drink ticket to be used at the Rally Party and can be purchased here: HERE.

Game Status Report:

Shey Peddy - OUT (Left lower leg)

Aaliyah Edwards - OUT (Left thigh)

LeïlaLacan - NWT (Overseas obligations)

Nell Angloma - NWT (Overseas obligations)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 12, 2026

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