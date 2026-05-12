Aces Begin East Coast Swing with Pair of Games at Connecticut

Published on May 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







UNCASVILLE, Conn. - The Las Vegas Aces (1-1) continue their road trip this week with a pair of games at Connecticut (0-2) on Wednesday, May 13, and Friday, May 15. This week marks the final games between the two teams at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville before the Sun relocates to Houston next season. Wednesday's game tips off at 5 p.m. (all times Pacific unless noted) on USA and The Spot-Vegas 34, and Friday's game tips off at 4:30 p.m. on The Spot-Vegas 34.

Game Notes

Game Status Report (as of 5/12)

Dana Evans - Out (left leg)

Janiah Barker - Out (concussion protocol)

Game Assets Folders: May 13 & May 15

Sunset Season Tidbit

Connecticut is getting ready for its second move in franchise history and is celebrating its 'Sunset Season' prior to relocating to Houston for 2027. Founded in 1999 as the Orlando Miracle, the franchise played four seasons in Florida before exchanging sunshine for nutmeg in 2003. Aces color commentator Carolyn Peck served as head coach of the Miracle from 1999-2001 and Aces assistant coach Charlene Thomas-Swinson was an assistant for all four years in Orlando.

Line-Item Veto

The Aces, who have been among the top teams in the league for getting to the line from 2018-2024 are dead last in free throw attempts per game (12.5) through the opening weekend. The previous franchise low came in 2014 when the Stars attempted 16.1 free throws a game.

Milestone Watch

A'ja Wilson (1,464) needs 8 made free throws to move past Tina Charles (1,471) for No. 7 on the league's all-time list and Jewell Loyd (1,344) needs 9 to move past Sylvia Fowles (1,352) and into No. 16.

Las Vegas Aces

After starting the 2026 regular season on a back-to-back, including a 99-66 loss against Phoenix and a 105-78 win at Los Angeles, the Aces hit the East Coast for two matchups against the Sun. While Connecticut owns a 33-28 overall record against Las Vegas, the Aces enter Wednesday's contest on an 8-game winning streak and is 9-1 over the past 10 meetings.

In Sunday's win against the Sparks, reigning M'VP Wilson became the 12 th player in WNBA history with at least 5,500 points and 2,500 rebounds, and was the fastest (269 games) and youngest (29 years, 275 days) to accomplish the feat. Further, the Aces' 62.3% (43-69 FGs) field goal shooting was the second-best regular season shooting percentage in franchise history, behind the San Antonio Silver Stars' 63.2% shooting on July 30, 2010.

Through the first two games, the Aces have five players scoring in double figures, including Wilson, who is leading the way with 19.0 ppg. Chennedy Carter and Jackie Young averaged 16.0 ppg each in the opening games, NaLyssa Smith added 11.5 ppg and 6.0 rpg, and Chelsea Gray contributed 10.0 ppg and 6.0 apg.

Connecticut Sun

The Sun saw significant roster movement this past offseason, including notable departures of Tina Charles, Leila Lacan, Marina Mabrey and Jacy Sheldon. In 2025, Charles (16.3 ppg), Lacan (10.4 ppg), Mabrey (14.4 ppg) accounted for 54.2% (41.1 of 75.8 ppg) of the team's scoring, while Sheldon, who played 28 games before being traded to Washington near the end of the season, added 7.5 ppg.

The Sun, however, added veteran Brittney Griner and rookies Raegan Beers, Gianna Kneepkens, Charlisse Leger-Walker, Diamond Miller and Hailey Van Lith.

The Sun also brought back Aaliyah Edwards, Aneesah Morrow, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Saniya Rivers. Edwards was sidelined the first two games this season with a left thigh injury.

Connecticut finished the 2025 season with a 11-33 record, including 0-4 against Las Vegas, and was No. 11 in the final standings. In the four-game series, the Aces defeated the Sun by a margin of +19.3 ppg, including two games won by 25 or more points (87-62 on May 20 and 85-59 on June 25).

Aces vs. Sun First Two 2026 Games Comparison

PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 3FG% FT%

LVA (1-1) 85.5 33.0 23.5 8.0 9.0 .514 .282 .640

CON (0-2) 78.5 36.5 19.5 6.0 2.5 .391 .267 .622

Aces vs. Sun 2025 Regular Season Comparison

PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 3FG% FT%

LVA (vs. CON) 88.0 40.3 19.8 8.0 4.5 .461 .362 .800

CON (vs. LVA) 68.8 28.5 16.8 7.5 3.3 .392 .278 .860

UP NEXT: Following its final clash in Uncasville on Friday, May 15 (The Spot-Vegas 34), the Aces will travel to Atlanta to take on the Dream (1-0) on Sunday, May 17, at State Farm Arena. The game, which tips at 10:30 am (1:30 pm ET) will air nationally on NBC.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 12, 2026

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