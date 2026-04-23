Las Vegas Aces Begin Season-Long 30th Season Celebration

Published on April 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - On June 21, 1997, the Utah Starzz hosted the Sacramento Monarchs in Salt Lake City in their WNBA debut. Thirty years and two moves later, the team will honor its 30th year in the league with a special season-long celebration highlighted by Legacy Night games, community initiatives and digital fan activations. Over the course of 2026 the Aces franchise will show its commitment to the Sports & Entertainment Capital of the World by completing 30 acts of service throughout the greater Las Vegas area as a nod to the anniversary. Additionally, 30th season merchandise will be available for purchase and will be among some of the giveaways throughout the season.

"We are ecstatic to be celebrating the Aces' 30th season as one of the WNBA's original franchises," said Nikki Fargas, Aces president and GM. "Throughout 2026, we will honor and recognize historic moments and players who have helped shape the franchise into what it is today. From our Legacy Night games to alumni spotlights and 30 Acts of Service initiative, we cannot wait to bring fans along on this season-long journey that celebrates the Aces' rich and storied history."

30 Seasons Hub

The Aces have launched an online hub - lasvegasaces.com/30Seasons - for fans to learn more about the franchise's history, franchise records, top moments, uniform history and activities surrounding the 30th season.

Community Initiative - 30 Acts of Service

To commemorate 30 years in the WNBA, the Aces have pledged to complete 30 acts of service, while integrating current Aces players, alumni, staff and fans. These touchpoints include the Aces court renovation project with the City of North Las Vegas in March. Other major initiatives planned include the "Full Court Support" grant, basketball camps and clinics as well as employee service projects. Aces Season Members also will be invited to participate in three service projects as part of the team's "30 Acts of Service."

Las Vegas Aces: Never Fold Documentary Premiere presented by Westgate Las Vegas

Fans are invited to purchase tickets to an exclusive screening of the Aces new documentary, "Never Fold: The 2025 Las Vegas Aces," chronicling the team's journey to its third championship in four years. The event will be held on Tuesday, May 5, at the Westgate International Theatre at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Doors open at 5 p.m. PT and the documentary screening begins at 6 p.m. PT, followed by a panel discussion with members of the Las Vegas Aces front office and head coach Becky Hammon. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Alumni Weekend

The Aces alumni initiative is dedicated to celebrating the enduring spirit and legacy of the franchise's former players. The Aces Alumni Weekend is an annual three-day event that honors and celebrates the women that paved the way for the storied franchise. Past events have included an alumni dinner, meet-and-greets and attendance at Alumni Weekend Aces home games. This year's Alumni Weekend is scheduled for June 5-7. Alumni will be celebrated at the Aces vs. Valkyries game on June 6 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Single game tickets, including tickets for Alumni Day, are available for purchase here.

Legacy Nights at Michelob ULTRA Arena

The Aces will celebrate each the franchise's first two homes with a 'Legacy Night' theme game on July 30 vs. NY Liberty (Utah Starzz Legacy Night) and August 20 vs. Connecticut Sun (San Antonio Stars Legacy Night). Each night will feature themed programming that incorporates Starzz and Stars history. Single game tickets, including tickets for Legacy Nights, are available for purchase here.

30th Season-Themed Giveaways

Among the 30th season-themed giveaways will be a full-color magazine highlighting each team in franchise history on June 6 during the annual Alumni Weekend, an exclusive 30th season hat for the July 30 Legacy Night game and a Bucket$ bobblehead on August 20, the second Legacy Night. The first 7,500 fans in attendance each of those nights will receive that night's 30th season commemorative giveaway.

30 Moments That Made Us

Throughout the season, the Aces will highlight some of the most special 30 moments in franchise history, from the day in April 1996 when the NBA Board of Governors approved the league to top draft picks, franchise records, buzzer-beaters and championship victories.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 23, 2026

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